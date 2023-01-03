"The greatest of all time" - Al-Nassr players will learn to replicate Cristiano Ronaldo's attitude, says club president

Al-Nassr president Musalli Al-Muammar has lavished praise on new signing Cristiano Ronaldo, labeling him the greatest player of all time.

The club president is hopeful that Al-Nassr players will learn from the Portuguese superstar and emulate their new teammate's work ethic.

AlNassr FC @AlNassrFC_EN History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC https://t.co/oan7nu8NWC

He said (via GOAL):

"He [Cristiano] is the greatest player of all time. We hope players learn from him and replicate his attitude."

Cristiano Ronaldo completed a free transfer to Al-Nassr after his less than amicable exit from Manchester United. The Portuguese superstar felt frustrated at the way he was treated by the club and subsequently featured in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

During the sit-down, Ronaldo claimed he was disrespected by 'The Red Devils' manager Erik ten Hag. He also hit out at Manchester United's owners (the Glazers), former interim manager Ralf Rangnick, as well as former teammates Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville.

Prior to the interview, the 37-year-old forward refused to come on as a substitute in a Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur and left the stadium before the final whistle blew. As a result of these events, Cristiano Ronaldo's contract at Manchester United was terminated by mutual agreement.

The Portugal captain then secured a lucrative move to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr. His new contract at the Middle Eastern club will see him earn close to $200 million per season, inclusive of salary, incentives, and commercial deals (as reported by CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs).

Cristiano Ronaldo will be available for Al-Nassr's upcoming Saudi Pro League fixture against Al-Ta'ee. It remains to be seen whether the Portuguese superstar will make his debut for his new club on January 5.

Cristiano Ronaldo slams critics following unveiling at Al-Nassr

Following his unveiling at Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo has slammed those who have criticized his move to the Saudi Pro League. The new €200 million-per-season contract will see the Portuguese ace become the highest paid player in the history of the sport.

Many have questioned the move, with former Manchester United teammate Gary Neville insisting that Ronaldo no longer plays at the top level (via Sky Sports).

However, Ronaldo has now hit back at his critics and said (via GOAL):

"Many people speak and give their opinions but they really do not know nothing about football. As you know football now, probably the last 10-15 years it is different, all the teams are more prepared, more ready. So for me it's not the end of my career to come to [Saudi Arabia], that's what I want to change. So I really don't worry about what the people say."

