"The Gunners are playing with so much quality at the moment" – Joleon Lescott predicts winner of Leeds United vs Arsenal

Former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott has predicted a 2-0 win for Arsenal against Leeds United in the Premier League clash at Elland Road on Sunday (October 16).

The Gunners are atop the standings with 24 points from nine games. Mikel Arteta's team have vanquished heavyweight clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool in their last two outings, winning 3-1 and 3-2 respectively.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Arsenal are topping the Premier League with the youngest squad (average age 23.7 years old) Arsenal are topping the Premier League with the youngest squad (average age 23.7 years old) 👶 https://t.co/jZ0TA2Kkdn

Meanwhile, Leeds will lock horns with the high flying Gunners after a five-game winless run in the league. Since opening their campaign with three wins and a draw across competitions, the Whites have gone off the boil.

In his column for Live Score, Lescott said that Arsenal could be too strong for Leeds. He wrote:

"Arsenal's confidence is sky high, and I can see their fine form continuing at Elland Road on Sunday. The Gunners are playing with so much quality at the moment, and there are so many players you could pick out who will cause problems for Leeds."

The two-time Premier League winner provided a grim prediction for the hosts, adding:

"Jesse Marsch's men's five-game run without a Premier League win looks set to be extended."

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor



#LEEARS Chris Kavanagh will take charge of Leeds United vs. Arsenal with Paul Tierney on VAR. Chris Kavanagh will take charge of Leeds United vs. Arsenal with Paul Tierney on VAR. #LEEARS https://t.co/A7Tbs4gpxS

Arsenal have a healthy head-to-head record with the struggling Yorkshire side, winning their last 12 meetings.

Last season, the Gunners won 4-1 at Leeds. Following a Gabriel Martinelli first-half brace, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe added gloss to the scoreline before Raphinha's consolation strike for the hosts.

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch lauds Mikel Arteta for his work at Arsenal

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Leeds manager Jesse Marsch heaped praise on Gunners manager Mikel Arteta ahead of hosting the league leaders on Sunday. He said (via Metro):

"He's the most underrated manager in the league. What an incredible job. The team is complex, stable, exciting to watch.. ... amazing job. It's taken time obviously, and he took some heat at the start."

Marsch sent out a warning sign for his team, saying:

"They're seeing the fruits of their labour now. We are confident at Elland Road that we can play how we want, but they are very good. We know we have to be at our best against such an opponent."

The Gunners are coming off a 1-0 UEFA Europa League win against Bodo/Glimt on Thursday (October 13).

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Man City and other EPL GW fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes