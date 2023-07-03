"The guy ain’t bad right now" - Pundit claims Dominik Szoboszlai will 'straightaway' start for Liverpool ahead of 2 Reds

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has claimed that Dominik Szoboszlai could straightaway start in Jurgen Klopp's midfield next season.

The Reds have signed the 22-year-old from RB Leipzig for a reported fee of £60 million, making him the fourth most expensive signing in the club's history. Nicol, who won four first-division titles with Liverpool, told ESPN (h/t HITC):

"Everybody, when they talk about this guy, they talk about how he has more in his locker. Well, from what I have seen, the guy ain’t bad right now. I don’t see any reason why he doesn’t go into the Liverpool side straightaway. If we are talking about the majority of so-called experts, we all agree that he is going to get better, so this is a great signing.

He added:

"I don’t see who is ahead of him (in terms of starting straightaway for Klopp). Or why they should be ahead of him. Henderson is getting on a little bit. You have Harvey Elliott is getting better and more experience. He doesn’t have the football knowledge that Szoboszlai has."

Club captain Jordan Henderson (33) has evidently struggled for form, especially in the final third, in recent seasons. Harvey Elliott (20) has been remodeled as a central midfielder under Klopp despite starting his career as a winger.

Szoboszlai is incredibly versatile and can play down both flanks, in the No. 10 role as well as in central midfield. Given the Reds have more than enough firepower in attack, the Hungary international could be deployed as a midfielder under Klopp.

Dominik Szoboszlai highlights what he will bring to Liverpool

Dominik Szoboszlai was asked to describe his qualities as he sat down with the club media after signing for Liverpool.

The former Red Bull Salzburg player replied, via the club's official website:

"I’m a player who can play box to box; quite fast but not the fastest as I see the players here. I have quite a good shot. But I’m not only me, it’s the team, so I’m looking forward [to that]."

Szoboszlai could provide the Reds with an attacking impetus from midfield — something which they have lacked in recent seasons. Jordan Henderson was the club's top assist provider from midfield in the last campaign with just three assists across competitions.

Szoboszlai, meanwhile, joins Liverpool on the back of an impressive individual campaign where he recorded 10 goals and 13 assists in 46 games across competitions. However, he played in central midfield just six times during that stint and was majorly used as a winger.

Poll : 0 votes