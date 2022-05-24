"The guy is just a machine" - Owen Hargreaves surprised that Tottenham star isn't at Real Madrid, Manchester United or Barcelona already

Owen Hargreaves has urged Son Heung-min to leave Tottenham Hotspur and play for the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona. The 29-year-old South Korea international had a fantastic 2021/22 Premier League season, scoring 23 goals and sharing the Golden Boot with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

The former Manchester United midfielder has been left amazed by Son's performances, calling him a 'machine' after he fired Tottenham into the top-four. The winger scored a brace against Norwich City in their last game of the season to finish level with Salah as the league's top scorer.

Speaking on MatchDay extra at Premier League Productions, Owen Hargreaves lauded Son, suggesting him to join big European clubs. Hargreaves said (via HITC):

“Son has been absolutely outstanding all season. Harry Kane is one of a kind. But Son, that is just an amazing finish (his second goal v Norwich). It’s amazing that he is, with the utmost respect to Tottenham, that he is still there.

“I am surprised he is not playing at Real Madrid, Barcelona or Man United. The guy is just a machine. He has had an outstanding season.”

Tottenham won four of their last five games to finish in the top four to qualify for next season's Champions League, pipping Arsenal in the race.

Tottenham's success in the second half of the league could be attributed to manager Antonio Conte, Son, Harry Kane and the two January recruits from Juventus in Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski.

The Italian tactician joined Spurs in November last year and led them to 17 wins in 28 games across competitions.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo has a role to play in his set-up at Old Trafford

Manchester United's new full-time manager Erik ten Hag has said that Cristiano Ronaldo will remain an important figure at Old Trafford.

The Dutch manager touched upon various aspects of his new role during his first press interaction as the Red Devils manager.

Ten Hag gave a positive reaction when questioned about the 37-year-old's role in his team. The former Ajax boss said:

"Cristiano can bring goals. But I talk first with Cristiano before I talk with you.''

