“The guy is like Don Corleone” - Rebecca Loos shares warning she got about Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas amid David Beckham affair saga

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham's former personal assistant Rebecca Loos has opened up about a warning she got from an anonymous caller amid her alleged affair with the former English midfielder. Loos met Beckham for the first time when the latter moved from Manchester United to Real Madrid in 2003 for a reported €37.5 million. She was hired as his personal assistant.

In 1999, David Beckham married Victoria Adams of the Spice Girls after dating her for two years. However, an English newspaper News of the World published a story on April 4, 2004, alleging that Beckham had an affair with Rebecca Loos after joining Los Blancos. By then, she had already been fired by the Beckhams.

The same month, Loos confirmed the claims in an interview with Sky News' Kay Burley. However, David Beckham denied the allegations and even filed a lawsuit against News of the World for defamation.

Trending

In a recent interview with LOC via video call, Rebecca Loos explained that she wanted to interview after the release of a four-part Netflix docuseries featuring David Beckham in 2023. However, Loos received an anonymous threat from someone in Miami.

The caller compared Jorge Mas, David Beckham's partner at Inter Miami with the iconic Godfather character Don Corleone. He also claimed that Mas would go to any lengths to protect Beckham's reputation.

"I wanted to do an interview and received a threat," she said. "Someone I know in Miami sent me the following message, I have not told anyone this: "The partner of David at Inter Miami is Jorge Mas Santos, the guy is like Don Corleone", read on the mobile. He said, he(Mas) will not allow anyone to question David Beckham's reputation and also said - I explain this to you with great affection so that you are careful what you are going to say "

David Beckham, Jorge Mas, and Jose Mas co-founded the MLS outfit Inter Miami in January 2018. The club has since signed juggernauts like Lionel Messi, and Luis Suarez, and has also won the MLS Supporter's Shield in 2024.

David Beckham's wife Victoria describes his alleged affair saga as the "hardest period" of their marriage in Netflix docuseries

Leagues Cup 2023: Inter Miami CF v Atlanta United - Source: Getty

In the 2023 Netflix docuseries titled Beckham, Victoria Beckham described the alleged affair between her husband and Rebecca Loos as the "hardest period" in their marriage.

"It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life. It felt like the world was against us," said Posh Spice.

Elaborating on her chemistry with the English midfielder during that period, she said:

"We were against each other, if I'm being completely honest. You know, up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else but we were together, we were connected, we had each other. "But when we were in Spain, it didn't really feel like we had each other either. And that's sad. I can't even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me. It was a nightmare."

David Beckham, meanwhile, stressed the importance of 'fighting' the difficult time with Victoria. The English midfielder commented:

"I don't know how we got through it, in all honesty. Victoria is everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we're fighters and at that time we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family, and what we had was worth fighting for."

Despite the adversities, Beckham racked up 20 goals and 51 assists for Los Merengues in 159 games across competitions. He also helped the side win LaLiga and the Supercopa de Espana.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback