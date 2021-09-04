"The guy’s a genius” - Manchester United legend heaps praise on Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo after the 36-year-old superstar became the all-time top scorer in international football.

Speaking to ITV (via United Focus), Roy Keane credited Cristiano Ronaldo's fighting mentality. The Portuguese foward scored a late brace despite missing a penalty early in the game. The former Manchester United captain has labeled the five-time Ballon d'Or winner a genius. Keane said:

“It’s amazing. Ireland put up a great battle, Ronaldo looked off – he missed the penalty – but you just see what he’s about. Getting into the box, end product and two brilliant headers. The first one, very, very brave."

“The second goal, the movement, the accuracy of the header. How many times can I say it? The guy’s a genius."

Roy Keane is now excited to see Cristiano Ronaldo back in Manchester United colors after a stellar performance against Ireland in the World Cup Qualifiers. Keane added:

“I was surprised when it all happened last Friday. I know people question it but the guy is still world-class. We saw that [against Ireland]. His football intelligence is great, I can’t wait to see him back at United.”

Manchester United have made the signing of the summer by bringing in Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus. He has come on a two-year deal with an option to extend it for another season. The 36-year-old is now expected to make his second Manchester United debut against Newcastle United on the 11th of September in front of a packed Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been given the hallowed number 7 shirt at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has got his wish by getting the hallowed number 7 jersey at Manchester United.

The number 7 shirt was previously given to Edinson Cavani. However, the Red Devils convinced the Uruguayan forward to hand over the number to Cristiano Ronaldo. Instead, Cavani has now been given the number 21 shirt which was left vacant after the departure of Daniel James. The young winger left Manchester United to join Leeds United this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival seems to have galvanized the whole Manchester United squad. Along with the signings of Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, the Red Devils finally have a squad to challenge the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Edited by Diptanil Roy