“The guy is trash” - Real Madrid fans accuse star of playing for Barcelona after shambolic display in El Clasico

Real Madrid fans were livid with Daniel Carvajal after their team's 2-1 La Liga loss against Barcelona on Sunday (19 March).

Los Blancos came into this El Clasico knowing that a win would keep them alive in the title race. However, Barca have now opened up a 12-point lead at the top of the table with 12 games left in the season.

Unless they capitulate, manager Carlo Ancelotti's men are highly unlikely to defend their league title. His team took the lead in the ninth minute when Vinicius Junior's cross was deflected into the net off Ronald Araujo.

Sergi Roberto equalized at the stroke of half-time to give his team momentum ahead of the second 45 minutes. Marco Asensio thought he had given his team the lead eight minutes from time.

The Spaniard's goal, however, was ruled out. The decisive moment at Spotify Camp Nou came in second-half stoppage time when substitute Franck Kessie scored the winning goal from an unmissable range.

Robert Lewandowski dribbled past Eder Militao to play a simple pass to Alejandro Balde, who played a low cross into the Ivory Coast international's feet. Fans were, however, livid with Carvajal in the build-up to the goal.

The Spanish right-back was seen strolling back to defend his flank and was completely taken out of the fray when he hit the ground after a collision with Lewandowski. Some fans even went on to suggest that Carvajal was playing for the opposition team.

Here are some of the reactions from frustrated Real Madrid fans after the game:

wafman @yardman103

Carvajal out,the guy is trash

Backup striker needed, benzema seems to be everyone but in the box @theMadridZone Ancelotti out,0 tacticsCarvajal out,the guy is trashBackup striker needed, benzema seems to be everyone but in the box

Los Blanco @losblancoo @theMadridZone We played with 9 players and they played with 13. Carvajal and Benzema played well for them.

FrizzyFrance7 @FrizzyFrance @theMadridZone GET CARVAJAL OUT OF MY CLUB

Daniel @daniel_mz11 @theMadridZone If Carvajal is our right back next szn I'll stop supporting

Belkace @Belkace_RM Carvajal is the biggest issue in this team. It's actually not even close too. He's genuinely at the point where I would compare him to Mariano Diaz and I might just pick Mariano Diaz.



You just can't be that bad, no? He does nothing right. He just passes to the opposition... Carvajal is the biggest issue in this team. It's actually not even close too. He's genuinely at the point where I would compare him to Mariano Diaz and I might just pick Mariano Diaz. You just can't be that bad, no? He does nothing right. He just passes to the opposition...

Carvajal also lost possession a number of times in the opening stages of the game. He managed to complete just 70% of his 54 attempted passes - the lowest of any player on the pitch (h/t WhoScored).

Real Madrid star confident of beating Barcelona in Copa del Rey

Three successive El Clasico defeats in all competitions this season haven't completely deterred Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois' spirits.

The Belgium international believes Los Blancos can beat Barcelona in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final on 5 April. Manager Carlo Ancelotti's side lost the first leg 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Courtois: "We can still beat Barcelona in the Copa del Rey." Courtois: "We can still beat Barcelona in the Copa del Rey." https://t.co/fY2X62pOwF

Speaking after his team's defeat in Catalonia, Courtois said (h/t @BarcaUniversal):

"We can still beat Barcelona in the Copa del Rey."

Unlike Barcelona, Real Madrid are still alive in Europe this season. They have a UEFA Champions League quarter-final date against Chelsea to look forward to in April.

The Copa del Rey, however, is still up for grabs for both teams. In the other semi-final, CA Osasuna lead Athletic Club 1-0 on aggregate ahead of the return leg.

