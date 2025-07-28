"The guys want to keep scoring and enjoying themselves, and for me, that's tough" - Barcelona star complains about playing style under Hansi Flick

Barcelona star Wojciech Szczesny has admitted that he is not a fan of Hansi Flick's style of football. He believes that players should not stick to one game plan at all times and instead, manage the game based on the situation.

Speaking on Foot Truck's YouTube channel, Szczesny said that Barcelona players are always keen on scoring more goals, even when leading by a good margin. He believes that they need to understand that defenders and goalkeepers also like to keep a clean sheet and help out, instead of leaving them exposed while trying to score more goals.

He said:

"This isn’t my kind of football. What Barcelona did last season was remarkable. For the fans, it looks great. But it's not my kind of football, and even success doesn't change the way I see the style I prefer. The team could recognise the risks and not stick to one game plan for all 90 minutes. But as I said, it's not serious criticism. It’s just my opinion."

"I'm a goalkeeper. And when we're leading 4–0, and the guys are so eager to make it 5–0, forgetting everything else, it's frustrating. A goalkeeper also wants to keep a clean sheet. But the guys want to keep scoring and enjoying themselves, and for me, that’s tough."

Szczesny played 30 matches under Hansi Flick last season, conceding 36 goals and keeping 14 clean sheets. He has now signed a new two-year deal with the LaLiga champions, keeping him at the club until 2027.

Marcus Rashford backs Hansi Flick to help him play good football at Barcelona

Marcus Rashford made his unofficial Barcelona debut on Sunday, July 27, in the club's win over Vissel Kobe. The Manchester United loanee played just 33 minutes, but believes Hansi Flick can help him play good football at the club and said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I think he [Flick] can make me play good football. I think the reason i’m here is to help the team try to win, so I’m going to listen to whatever information I need to listen to and try and put it into the game. I can play different positions, this is one of my strengths, playing across the frontline. I play where the teams needs me and try to score and create goals.”

Barcelona face FC Seoul and Daegu in pre-season next, before heading back to Spain for the Joan Gamper Trophy clash against Como. Their first match of the new season will be against Real Mallorca on August 16.

