“The Hammers played quite well in that 3-0 loss” - Mark Lawrenson predicts winner of West Ham vs Arsenal

Football pundit Mark Lawrenson has backed Arsenal to defeat West Ham United 2-1 in their upcoming Premier League fixture at the London Stadium on Sunday, February 11.

The Gunners showcased their strength last weekend as they dismantled Liverpool 3-1 at the Emirates. They are currently third in the league table with 49 points from 23 games.

In contrast, West Ham are seventh with 36 points from 23 games. They are also winless in their last four league games, with their most recent loss coming against Manchester United.

Despite this, the Hammers have had Arsenal's number this season, defeating them 2-0 in the reverse fixture, as well as beating them 3-1 in the EFL Cup Round of 16. They will look to complete the league double over the Gunners for the first time since 2006-07.

Lawrenson wrote (via Paddy Power News):

"This game sees Declan Rice going back to face West Ham and I actually thought The Hammers played quite well in that 3-0 loss against Manchester United, they created loads of chances. I’m thinking this could be a draw but I’ll just go for Arsenal to pip this as they’re on a good run again."

Lawrenson's Prediction: 1-2

Mikel Arteta could convince Arsenal to sign £68 million Premier League star: Reports

According to Fichajes (via CaughtOffside), Mikel Arteta could convince Arsenal to sign Brentford forward Ivan Toney for £60 million. However, the Bees currently value the England international at £68 million.

Toney made his return last month after completing an eight-month suspension due to betting offenses. He has started with a bang, scoring two goals in two appearances to date.

The Gunners would benefit from a proven goalscorer up front amid Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah's inconsistencies. Toney has netted 34 goals and registered nine assists in 69 appearances across all competitions.