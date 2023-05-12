"The heat is really on them now" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for Manchester United vs Wolves

Pundit Chris Sutton has tipped Manchester United to come out on top during their Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on Saturday (May 13).

Erik Ten Hag's side will be hoping to bounce back from their unconvincing recent form. It has seen them pick up one win in normal time in their last six games across all competitions.

The Red Devils have also suffered a shocking 1-0 defeat in their last Premier League outing against West Ham United. It came after their 1-0 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Manchester United who were initially cruising this season, are currently struggling to end the campaign on a high and also haven't been helped much with injuries.

As it stands, United's chances of finishing in a UEFA Champions League spot ahead of next season are currently under serious threat. Liverpool is now breathing down their necks, as the Reds sit just one point behind, having played one more game.

A win against Wolves this weekend would further bolster Manchester United's chances of finishing in the top four, with four games left to spare.

Writing in the BBC ahead of the crunch encounter at Old Trafford, pundit Sutton has tipped the Red Devils to beat Wolves 2-0. He, however, did express his concerns surrounding United's recent struggles which has seen them score just one goal in the last 315 minutes.

He wrote:

"I am starting to slightly worry about Manchester United. They have lost their past two games, and only managed one goal in the past 315 minutes they've played. Most of their problems have come away from Old Trafford but the heat is really on them now, because Liverpool are right on their tail in the race for the top four."

He continued:

"Wolves look super-organised under Julen Lopetegui, which is why it was a surprise when they got absolutely spanked at Brighton a couple of weeks ago. This game is going to be a lot closer than that, because Manchester United are nowhere near as expansive as the Seagulls are, but as long as David de Gea puts his gloves on the right way, I still think Erik ten Hag's side will find a way to win."

A look at Manchester United and Wolves' form ahead of their Permier League clash

Both teams are currently at different ends of the league table heading into their clash at Old Trafford on Saturday (May 13).

United are fourth in the league table with 63 points after 34 games while Wolves are on 40 points having played a game more than the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, Wolves seem to be riding on much better form heading into the encounter at Old Trafford. They have won four out of their last six games, beating the likes of Chelsea, Brentford, and Aston Villa in the process.

Manchester United on the other hand have one just one out of their last six games across all competitions, drawing two and losing two in the process.

