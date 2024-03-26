"The husband was dragging me down" - Shakira aims brutal dig at Barcelona icon Gerard Pique as she appears on Jimmy Fallon show 

Pop sensation Shakira has ruthlessly aimed a dig at her former partner, Gerard Pique. The Colombian artist recently made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, revealing why she enjoys being free in the Barcelona legend's absence.

Shakira and Pique began dating in 2011 and had two sons together during their 11-year relationship, Milan (11), and Sasha (9). In June 2022, the pair publicly confirmed they had separated.

The 47-year-old released her 12th studio album on March 22, 2024, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women No Longer Cry), after a seven-year hiatus. During her appearance on The Tonight Show, she suggested Pique could have been responsible for her musical drought, saying (via HOLA!):

“I’ve been putting out music here and there, but it was really hard for me to put together a body of work. I didn’t have time. It was the husband factor. Now I’m husband-less. Yeah, the husband was dragging me down. Now I’m free. Now I can actually work."

She also explained the meaning behind her album's name:

“It’s men’s turn now. For too long, we have been sent to cry with a script in our hands and without an end just because we are women. We have to conceal our pain in front of our kids, in front of society.

“We have to heal in a certain way. And I don’t think anyone is supposed to tell us how to heal. No one is supposed to tell a She-wolf how to lick her wounds."

The 16-track album garnered over 10 billion streams globally within 24 hours of its release, becoming the most streamed album of the year to date.

"I needed to get it out" - Shakira addresses former partner Gerard Pique as 'Voldemort'

Despite it being nearly two years since Shakira and Gerard Pique broke up, the former has shown no signs of forgiving the Barcelona great. She recently spoke to the media, labeling Pique as Voldemort - the primary antagonist from the Harry Potter universe.

Shakira's new album features singles that revolve around the Spaniard, painting him as the villain in her story. She took yet another jab at him in an interview with The Times, saying (via MARCA):

"About Voldemort, the one who cannot be named? I hope this is the last song I write about this, and about him. I felt like there was still something there, stuck in my throat, and I needed to get it out. I played it to the head of marketing at Sony and he started crying. I'd never seen a man cry in my studio before."

Shakira has also come out and expressed her frustrations over the sacrifices she made in her career to raise her children while Pique was an active player.