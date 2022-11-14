 “The more I see this player the more I like him” – Pundit offers glowing assessment of Arsenal star who ‘never over-celebrates’ 

Former Tottenham Hotspur man Garth Crooks has heaped praise on Arsenal star Martin Odegaard, claiming that the Norwegian has been integral to the Gunners’ stellar run this season.

Attacking midfielder Odegaard has been at the heart of almost every positive move for the Premier League leaders this season. He has kept the game flowing with his short passes, has created goalscoring chances, and has found the back of the net as well. On Sunday (November 13), the former Real Madrid man bagged a brace to fire the north London outfit to a 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers away from home.

Best in the league. Martin Odegaard has scored more goals from open play (3) in the last five Premier League games than Erling Haaland (2).Bestin the league. Martin Odegaard has scored more goals from open play (3) in the last five Premier League games than Erling Haaland (2).Best 🇳🇴 in the league. 👀 https://t.co/BoWOTP4HFM

Composing his team of the week for the BBC, Crooks kept the Norway international in his three-man midfield, lauding him for bringing elegance to Mikel Arteta’s side. The former Stoke City center-forward said:

“The more I see this player the more I like him. Cool under pressure, never over-celebrates and, dare I say it, brings a touch of elegance to an Arsenal side that is showing more class than I'm used to seeing from the Gunners.

“It would seem goals, clean sheets and a touch of sophistication in midfield from Martin Odegaard are combining to keep Arsenal top of the table.”

Odegaard, who wears the captain’s armband for the Londoners, has played 13 games in the Premier League this season, pitching in with six goals and two assists.

Garth Crooks admits it is “excruciatingly painful” to watch Arsenal

Mikel Arteta’s side have been in impeccable form in the English Premier League this season. Securing 37 points from 14 games, they find themselves at the top of the table, leading second-placed Manchester City by five points. They have scored the second-highest number of goals (33) in the division and have conceded the least (11), while their gameplay has arguably been the most eye-catching in England.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Arsenal have made their best start to a league season in the club's 135-year history 🤯 Arsenal have made their best start to a league season in the club's 135-year history 🤯 https://t.co/l8MhaYK4Zu

Crooks, an ardent Tottenham Hotspur supporter, has admitted that seeing Arteta’s side prosper has been difficult for him and wished for them to struggle after Christmas. He added in his BBC column:

“I must say I'm finding all this success on this side of north London excruciatingly painful but that will only add to the joy of Arsenal fans. My only hope is that not all teams top of the table at Christmas go on to win the title.

Tottenham are currently fourth in the Premier League rankings, sitting eight points behind Arsenal after 15 matches.

