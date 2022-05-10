“The more I think about it” – Gary Neville makes confident claim on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United

Manchester United legend Gary Neville is confident that Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at Old Trafford for another season.

The 37-year-old's future is under speculation with United having encountered the worst season in their history from a points perspective. They can only get to 61 points if they win their last match against Crystal Palace.

Ronaldo has been a positive, however, still continuing his hugely impressive goalscoring feats despite his side's woes. The talismanic forward has scored 24 goals in 39 appearances for the Red Devils this season.

Since Manchester United's failed to qualify for the Champions League next season, there have been debates over whether the striker will stay at the club.

However, Neville feels the Portuguese star won't want to be seen as trying to escape the current predicament.

He told SkySports (via MEN):

"I've not heard anything in terms of ins and outs, but the more I think about it, Ronaldo stays. The worse it gets the more he stays, if you like, to not look like he's running away. Ten Hag, he's got a massive job to do, a massive job to do from a Man United point of view."

Erik ten Hag is the man who will be in the Old Trafford hotseat come next season. The current Ajax coach will replace interim manager Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season.

He would not have been impressed by Manchester United's performance on May 7 which saw them getting thrashed 4-0 by Brighton & Hove Albion.

Neville alluded to the poor performance that ended any hopes the 13-time Premier League winners had of making the top four.

"I've asked this question [what has happened] why has it got so bad from last season. Something has gone fundamentally wrong in the last 12 months, it's not down to one person. It's unbelievable the demise, last night [Saturday] sums it up."

Manchester United need to sign a striker to ease the goalscoring burden on Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United have relied heavily on Cristiano Ronaldo this season.

Out of United's 57 Premier League goals, 18 have come from the Portuguese star.

It sheds light on a huge issue the United side have and the veteran forward, despite his brilliant campaign, needs to be given more assistance.

According to Portuguese newspaper Record (via Express), Manchester United are considering a move for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

Reports suggest that the Red Devils will look to use Nunez as the spearhead for their attack.

It claims that may cast doubt over Ronaldo's situation at the club, but that should be to the contrary.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that the legendary forward is not expecting to play every game and knows a striker needs to be signed.

The fee being touted is £85 million to bring the Uruguayan to Old Trafford.

