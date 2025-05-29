"The icon who rules the game", "Easy for the GOAT" - Inter Miami fans hail Lionel Messi for his performance in 4-2 win over Montreal

Inter Miami fans on X have waxed lyrical about Lionel Messi after he registered three goal contributions during their 4-2 win over Montreal. The two sides faced each other in the MLS at the Chase Stadium on Wednesday, May 28.

Ad

Messi broke the deadlock for the Herons in the 27th minute, unleashing a powerful, curled effort in off the post from outside the box. Unfortunately for the hosts, Jordi Alba, Tomas Aviles, and Gonzalo Lujan picked up injuries in the first half ahead of the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

Lionel Messi then delivered an exceptional cross into the path of Luis Suarez, who made no mistake to make it 2-0 (68'). The latter completed his brace three minutes later with a clever finish to extend Inter Miami's lead.

Ad

Trending

Dante Sealy was on target in the 74th minute to threaten a late Montreal comeback. However, Messi's delightful chip in the 87th minute ensured the Herons maintained their three-goal advantage. Victor Loturi headed home in the second minute of stoppage time to make it 4-2, but the Herons did enough defensively to secure all three points.

Lionel Messi had a phenomenal game, garnering a match rating of 9.4, as per FotMob. The 37-year-old created three chances, landed two shots on target from seven attempts, and completed the most dribbles (four) in the match. He has now recorded 13 goals and four assists in 19 appearances across all competitions this season.

Ad

One Inter Miami fan hailed Lionel Messi:

"The icon who rules the game and has never been an inch back from his state of humbleness."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan tweeted:

"Another outside the box goal from Messi, easy for the GOAT"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other fans reacted below:

"He doesn't have a normal goal.. he is an incredible man," one fan commented

"I know Messi’s back is killing him from carrying this team," another added

"How is he still the best player in the world at 37 years old," one fan questioned

"Naaah Messi is still the best player in the world he should come back to the champions league," another chimed in

Ad

How did Lionel Messi's Inter Miami fare during their 4-2 win over Montreal?

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami returned to form as they defeated Montreal 4-2 in their MLS clash. The Herons had previously won just one game in their last eight across all competitions. They are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference table with 26 points from 15 games, seven points behind leaders Philadelphia Union.

Ad

The Herons had more possession with 54 percent of the ball, completing 450 passes with an accuracy of 87 percent. Meanwhile, Montreal had 46 percent possession and completed 387 passes with an accuracy of 87 percent.

Inter Miami were more threatening going forward, landing 14 shots in total, with four being on target (xG of 2.39). In comparison, the visitors mustered 11 shots in total, with six being on target (xG of 1.54).

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on May 29, 2025, at 9:30 AM IST. They are subject to change.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Silas Sud Silas has been a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda for 2 years. A Computer Applications graduate, he is a versatile writer who conducts in-depth research and verifies information from multiple sources to ensure complete accuracy in his articles. Silas was introduced to the beautiful game back in 2008, watching the Premier League on television.



Silas is a Liverpool supporter through and through and admires everything about the club – it’s history, culture, style of play, and all of its iconic players and managers. His favorite player is Steven Gerrard, who was also one of the primary reasons to get interested in football and support Liverpool.



Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who transformed the Reds from a mid-table club to Premier League champions. Liverpool’s fourth goal in their 4-0 win over Barcelona, scored by Divock Origi after the iconic ‘corner taken quickly’ moment from Trent Alexander-Arnold, holds a special place in Silas’ heart.



Apart from Europe’s top five leagues, he also follows Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League. When not writing, he indulges in reading, traveling, fitness and gaming. Know More