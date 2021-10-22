"The most important thing is always to defend well" - Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti details plan to beat Barcelona in El Clasico 

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti wants his defensive unit to do well in the Clasico against Barcelona. The Italian feels it is the most important task for all players on Sunday.

It is El Clasico weekend as Barcelona host Real Madrid at Camp Nou on Sunday. The form of the two sides goes out of the window as the two rivals clash on the pitch for bragging rights once again.

Real Madrid go in as the favorites on Sunday as they have been in better form of late than Barcelona. However, Carlo Ancelotti is not getting carried away and wants his team to do the basics right. Speaking to the media at the pre-match press conference, the Italian said:

"For our team, the most important thing is always to defend well both with a low block, as a medium block and a high. It's more difficult for us, for our characteristic, to defend with a low block because it's much more dangerous to counterattack the space with the players that we have up top."

'Real Madrid vs Barcelona is a special match'

Barcelona will take on Real Madrid without Lionel Messi for the first time in years. However, that is not going to make the game any less important, as per Ancelotti.

The Real Madrid manager claimed the game would remain special for all, despite the absence of the 'superstars' who have dominated the fixture for over a decade.

"They're special matches," he said. "There are special games in every country, like Inter-[AC] Milan, Chelsea-Tottenham, Bayern [Munich]-[Borussia] Dortmund. It's a special match for Spain and the Clasico is the most important game for the fans. It's not a normal game, and my way of preparing for it is with maximum tranquility and maximum focus."

"I like the commitment I've seen from everyone," he added. "I'm seeing it every day in training. The team is focused. We haven't had a great time, but the players are switched on and fully focused, motivated to train every day. We were at our best against Shakhtar [Donetsk]. We did well and we have to continue along these lines."

Real Madrid currently sit second in the La Liga table, while Barcelona are seventh with just two points behind their opponents.

