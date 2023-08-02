"The most important thing is that they're happy from now on" - Barcelona legend Gerard Pique weighs in on Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro's breakup

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique recently commented on the break up of the singer duo of Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro. He wants them to be happy going ahead and urged them to keep the reasons for the split between themselves and not reveal it publicly.

Last month, the music industry was stunned when Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro announced their split just a few months after getting engaged. Pique, who saw his relationship with Shakira end last year, stated he did not like the comments he read about his situation and hopes that the two singers do not go through that.

Speaking on the King's League online show with Ibai Llanos, Pique said it was best for the former couple to keep the reasons to themselves and just focus on being happy now. He said:

"It's better that they keep it to themselves; they will know what to do, and everyone should live it as best they can. The most important thing is that they are happy from now on. It's the end of a chapter, and I hope they are happy."

He added:

"I don't like people talking about me. That's it, I've read the statement. It's okay, but to give opinions... I say this from my own experience."

Pique announced his retirement from football last year to help Barcelona with their financial crisis.

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique on his breakup with Shakira

Gerard Pique remained silent for a long time after his breakup with Shakira last year. The Spaniard made his first comments in an interview with El Pais and claimed that he was put in a bad light by the press.

The Barcelona legend added that he was just focusing his energy on the people close to him rather than working on cleaning his image that was tarnished by the media. He said:

"The problem is how people perceive things or how the press packages it. I'm still doing what I want. I want to be faithful to myself. I'm not gonna waste money on cleaning up my image. The people that I love and worry about are the people that know me. The rest, I don't care. I'm putting my energy on the people that are closest to me and giving them what I have. I'm very happy. There's been changes in my life and I've known how to preserve that happiness."

Gerard Pique went official with his girlfriend Clara Chia Martin earlier in 2023. The former Barcelona star has been working on his King's League ever since retiring from professional football last year.