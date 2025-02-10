"The important thing is not to do stupid things" - Hansi Flick comments on Barcelona's chances in LaLiga title race

Hansi Flick remains cautiously optimistic about Barcelona’s chances in the LaLiga title race, emphasizing the importance of maintaining discipline and consistency. The German tactician warned against engaging in 'stupid things' that could derail their momentum.

Barcelona traveled to Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan to face Sevilla in LaLiga on Sunday, February 9. They secured a comprehensive 4-1 win over Los Nervionenses and consequently closed the gap on Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the top of the league table.

Following his side’s victory against Sevilla, Hansi Flick reflected on the team’s performance and the challenges ahead. The German tactician said (via Barca Universal):

“Today I’m happy because we got three points in Sevilla. That was very important for us. But in the end, there’s still a long way to go, a lot can happen. We want to keep this rhythm.’

“When we won today and got three points, I decided to give the team three days off to recover. I think they deserve it. The important thing is not to do stupid things, to take care of their bodies and their recovery. Then, on Thursday, we start preparing for the next game.”

Barcelona currently sit in the third position in the league standings, two points behind league leaders Real Madrid.

''His goal was very important for us'' - Hansi Flick on Fermin Lopez’s performance after Barcelona’s 4-1 win over Sevilla

Hansi Flick praised young midfielder Fermin Lopez after Barcelona's commanding 4-1 victory over Sevilla, highlighting the importance of his goal despite the unfortunate red card that followed.

Lopez came on as a substitute in the early minutes of the second half and put Barcelona ahead a few seconds later. However, his outing was marred in the 62nd minute as he was given the marching orders after a nasty tackle on Djibril Sow.

Speaking after the game, Flick refused to throw Lopez under the bus for the red card but instead commended the young talent's impact, saying:

“Of course, I spoke to him. It’s normal, that you score an important goal and then get sent off straight away. We were pressing very hard, our tempo was very high and these things happen. But his goal was very important for us. In the end, it was a good experience for us to play with a 4-4-1 and defend like that and I think we did it very well.”

About the changes implemented, Flick said:

“We always make small adjustments, they are just small changes, and the team adapted very well today. Of course, Fermin’s second goal was very important for us, it gave us confidence and belief in what we want to achieve. And Rafinha’s third goal was also very important.”

