"The incitement wasn’t needed" - Paul Robinson unhappy with Manchester United star Anthony Elanga's celebration after Leeds United win

Paul Robinson has said that Manchester United youngster Anthony Elanga shouldn't have incited Leeds United fans after scoring at Elland Road on Sunday. United beat their old foes 4-2 in the Premier League on Sunday.

The match was a tense affair in the second half till substitutes Fred and Anthony Elanga made the difference for the Red Devils. Elanga was involved in a tussle with Leeds fans as well. A few minutes after coming on, someone from the stands threw a bottle at the youngster.

Elanga, though, scored a few minutes later to put the match to bed. However, he then celebrated rather ecstatically in front of the home crowd, which did not go down well with Robinson.

The former England goalkeeper feels Elanga need not have irked the home crowd, as his goal was enough of a response. However, Robinson did praise the United winger for keeping his cool in front of goal.

He showed a lot of character,” Robinson told Football Insider. “I did not like the way he celebrated at the end of the game in front of the Leeds fans. He was pointing down as if Leeds were going down. The incitement wasn’t needed."

Robinson added:

“It shows great character from him to get the goal, though. The two substitutes changed the game. Elanga and Fred won the game for them. Substitutes characterised the game when you think about it. Raphinha and (Joe) Gelhardt had a big impact, and then Elanga and Fred did the same. It was instant. The two managers made two excellent decisions.”

Manchester United face a battle for top-four finish in Premier League

Manchester United are currently fourth in the Premier League standings, four points clear of fifth-placed West Ham United. However, they are at risk of losing their fourth spot to Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

All three teams are behind them in the league standings, but have games in hand to leapfrog United. That means Manchester United have a battle in their hands to finish fourth in the Premier League this season.

If the Red Devils do not qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season, it will be tough for them to attract top talent. United are already out of both domestic cup competitions - the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.

Manchester United will next be in action in the UEFA Champions League against Atletico Madrid for a place in the quarter-finals.

The first leg of the Round of 16 clash is at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday.

Edited by Bhargav