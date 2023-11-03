"The intention is clear, but the execution isn't there" - Ten Hag on the criticism regarding Manchester United's style of play

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag explained his style of play amid recent criticism due to his side's poor form.

The Red Devils have been left reeling from back-to-back 3-0 losses against Manchester City and Newcastle United. They have now lost eight of their opening 15 games this season across all competitions and are languishing in eighth in the Premier League table with 15 points from 10 games.

Manchester United have been heavily criticized for not having a consistent style of play under Ten Hag. The Red Devils have struggled to play in possession against bigger clubs, instead just looking to hit on the counter-attack.

The Dutchman explained his style of play during a recent pre-match press conference, saying (via Manchester Evening News):

"I came here with my philosophy, based on possession, but also to combine it with the DNA of Man United, but also with the players and their character. We combined it last year and we played very good football last season."

The former Ajax boss added:

"I want to play from the back and we try that in every game, but like against Man City, if they are good at pressing, it's a good option to go direct. We want to press, then go direct, because we have the players who are very good at it."

When asked about the criticism regarding his style of play, Ten Hag responded:

"I don't want to say that. That's too strong. The intention is clear, but the execution isn't there. In the moment we're in, with so many changes, we can't line up the same game each time and we have to swap. We miss players in the back four and every time we have to adjust, which doesn't help the routines."

Manchester United face Fulham next in a Premier League fixture at Craven Cottage on Saturday, November 4.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro ruled out for several weeks with hamstring injury

Manchester United star Casemiro has suffered another injury setback and has been ruled out for several weeks due to a hamstring strain, as per the club's official website.

Casemiro has struggled with his fitness this season and has looked defensively suspect in his 12 appearances across all competitions so far. Despite his struggles, the Brazilian has scored four goals and provided one assist.

The 31-year-old missed three games with an ankle knock but returned to the starting XI to face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup Round of 16 on November 1. He was substituted at half-time due to a hamstring injury as his team went on to lose 3-0 in the Round-of-16 clash.