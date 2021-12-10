"The interest is real" - Agent reveals Arsenal are looking to sign talented forward

Agent Liubliana Nedelcu has gone on record to state that Arsenal's interest in Romania U21 star Ianis Stoica is "real."

According to Nedelcu, the Gunners had expressed their interest in Stoica as far back as October. Reports also suggest that Arsenal submitted a bid amounting to £6.5 million. However, the move didn't materialize as it is short of what he wanted, which is around £8.5 million.

Although there's a massive question mark looming over Arsenal's interest in Stoica, Nedelcu believes it's "real." Furthermore, he believes that the Romanian might make a move to England sooner rather than later.

Here's what he said:

“The first time Arsenal asked about Ianis Stoica was in early October, October 8th to be exact. And all the talk about a ‘possible interest’ is pointless because the interest is real, not ‘possible’.”

Interestingly, reports from Romania suggest that the FCSB chief is planning to keep Stoica before his market value hits the roof. However, it's highly likely that Arsenal might make an offer that the club might not be able to refuse.

Stoica models his game against PSG tailsman Kylian Mbappe. He has already scored 16 goals this season, which has naturally reignited Arsenal's interest in the 19-year-old.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Arsenal have been linked with a move for the former Liverpool man... Arsenal have been linked with a move for the former Liverpool man...

However, Stoica’s Romania U21 coach Florin Bratu has a completely different take. Here's what he said recently:

“He must disregard Arsenal. We have to be honest, it is very difficult at the moment to play a Romanian player at Arsenal. (Although) it’s an important thing that he’s wanted there. That proves his value.”

Arsenal find themselves in turbulent waters in the Premier League despite a few wins here and there

The Gunners had a horrible start to the current Premier League season. They lost their first three games, with even a top 10 finish looking like a pipe-dream.

However, Arteta's men were able to turn things around. They beat Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Leeds United and Leicester City among several other teams.

However, their dream run was outshadowed yet again as they were outclassed by Liverpool, Manchester United and Everton more recently.

B/R Football @brfootball Arsenal's last seven seasons after 15 games:



2015-16: 2nd place (30 points)

2016-17: 2nd place (34 points)

2017-18: 5th place (28 points)

2018-19: 5th place (31 points)

2019-20: 10th place (19 points)

2020-21: 15th place (17 points)

2021-22: 7th place (23 points)



😬 Arsenal's last seven seasons after 15 games:2015-16: 2nd place (30 points)2016-17: 2nd place (34 points)2017-18: 5th place (28 points)2018-19: 5th place (31 points)2019-20: 10th place (19 points)2020-21: 15th place (17 points)2021-22: 7th place (23 points)😬 https://t.co/QKbkCcb68m

Arsenal have looked good in patches in the last few seasons but couldn't make much of it. They were unable to secure a European place last season after finishing in eighth position.

West Ham United, Spurs and Manchester United are breathing down their necks this season. Amongst all this competition, the Gunners are hoping to bag a top-four finish to finally return to Champions League football.

Also Read Article Continues below

Arsenal's next game is against Southampton on December 11. The Gunners will be hoping to turn things around after a harrowing defeat against Everton last weekend.

Edited by Aditya Singh