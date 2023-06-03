"The interesting thing about them" - When Peter Dury gave the perfect response to Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate 

Back in 2022, Peter Drury provided a captivating take on the debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. During his interview with Nana Aba Anamoah, he confessed to leaning towards Messi.

Yet, he spared no words in expressing admiration for Ronaldo, extolling him as a "remarkable specimen of a human being."

Lauding both Messi and Ronaldo, Drury acknowledged how lucky we are to witness the careers of "possibly the two greatest players there have ever been." He emphasized their unique styles, stating (via Sport Bible):

"The interesting thing about them is that they are, while both brilliant, actually quite different."

He added:

"Ronaldo's capacity for leaping and scoring with his head is phenomenal. I mean, he is an Olympic high-jumper and an Olympic sprinter."

Despite Ronaldo's notable attributes, Drury explained that if faced with the choice of who to watch every day for the rest of his life, his pick would be Messi. His reasoning was clear and heartfelt:

"Because he appears to do what is impossible. He plays off his left foot, he almost doesn't need a right foot - mind you, he can score perfectly well with his right foot - but he weaves through spaces that don't exist. He's like a slippery eel."

In his eloquent commentary, Drury not only gave us a deeper appreciation for the distinct skills each player brings to the pitch but also painted an evocative picture of these football maestros:

"Ronaldo looks like an athlete, doesn't he? I mean, he is a remarkable specimen of a human being; Messi looks like the boy next door and performs like a god."

On the pitch, Lionel Messi has had a standout season with Paris Saint-Germain, contributing 16 goals and the same number of assists in just 31 league games. However, his journey with the Parisians has come to an end. He also won the coveted FIFA World Cup in December 2022 with Argentina.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, has chosen an entirely different path. Having moved away from Europe, he now graces the Saudi Arabian league with Al-Nassr, boasting 14 goals in just 16 league appearances.

Hwang Hee-Chan chooses Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi

In a recent revelation, Wolves frontman Hwang Hee-Chan has openly voiced his preference for Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi. It's a selection grounded in his personal experience, having battled Ronaldo's Portugal and netting the decisive goal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stages.

The South Korean striker was put on the spot to choose between the two football titans. Without hesitation, Hee-Chan declared his stance, stating (via CristianoXtra_ on Twitter):

“I choose Ronaldo. Cristiano Ronaldo is a very skilled player, he scores a lot in important games. A champion, a champion for Portugal."

He went on to praise the influence Ronaldo has had on the football community, saying:

"He is a legend for many professional and young players. He showed us many things. I respect him very much.”

Ronaldo has had a glittering career as well, scoring 715 goals and assisting 225 more in 968 games. He has won numerous club honors across his career, including five Ballons d'Or.

It appears that Ronaldo's prowess on the pitch and his indelible imprint on the sport have won him yet another admirer over Lionel Messi. Hwang Hee-Chan's unambiguous endorsement is yet another in the ongoing debate about who truly stands as the best player in football.

