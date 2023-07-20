"The Invincibles volume 2," "Treble is coming home" - Twitter erupts as Arsenal record thumping 5-0 win against MLS All-Stars

Arsenal fans on Twitter have reacted with excitement and joy after their team's thrashing of the MLS All-Stars in a pre-season friendly.

The Gunners took on a team consisting of some of the biggest names in Major League Soccer at the Audi Field in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, July 19. Riqui Puig, Christian Benteke, Thiago Almada and Hector Herrera, among others, all played for the MLS team managed by Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney.

Mikel Arteta also chose to deploy a largely first-choice starting XI, while Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Jurrien Timber all came off the bench. His side eventually won 5-0 with goals from five different players.

Following the conclusion of the match, Arsenal fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to a scintillating victory. One of them believes this current team can reach the level of the 2003-04 Gunners team that won the Premier League without losing even one of their 38 matches:

"The invincibles volume 2"

Another emphatically tweeted:

"Treble is coming home"

One more fan expressed optimism for the 2023-24 season after what was only the team's second friendly match, writing:

"great performance, team was on fire and next season is looking good 👏"

Here are some more reactions:

Gabriel Jesus set Arsenal on their way against the MLS All-Stars, scoring just five minutes after kick-off. Leandro Trossard, starting in midfield, made it 2-0 in the 23rd minute.

Half-time substitute Jorginho then scored from the penalty spot in the 47th minute to effectively seal the game. Gabriel Martinelli and Havertz also found the back of the net in the final six minutes of regulation time to close out a thumping victory.

Arsenal's summer arrivals all impressed against MLS All-Stars

Arsenal have made three major signings this summer in the form of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber. While Rice was signed from West Ham United on a deal worth £105 million, the Gunners paid around £65 million to Chelsea for Havertz and close to £40 million to AFC Ajax for Timber.

All three players came off the bench in their match against MLS All-Stars on Wednesday.

In 25 minutes of action, Rice completed all but one of his 22 passes, while also making an interception.

Havertz, who replaced Bukayo Saka at half-time, completed 92% of his passes, laid out two key passes, completed a dribble and won five of his eight duels. The German also found the back of the net in the 89th minute.

Lastly, Timber played 26 minutes, recording an interception and a tackle while winning all three of his duels. The Dutchman also won two fouls and completed 19 of his 20 pass attempts.