"The joke to end the year well" - Cristiano Ronaldo's sister blasts reports about her brother's future 

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Elma Aveiro, has laughed off a report claiming that the Portugal icon's sisters will receive 'intensive training' in Saudi Arabia.

The 37-year-old left Manchester United by mutual consent last month and is currently a free agent. Amidst this, he has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

A report by Marca claims he is set to sign a seven-year deal with the club—two-and-a-half years as a player and the rest as the country's ambassador. A move to the Middle East could also see Cristiano Ronaldo's sisters relocate to Saudi Arabia.

A specific article on Portuguese outlet Correio da Madeira graphically depicts what the former Real Madrid star's sisters can expect in the Arab country. Saudi Arabia practices strict gender separation, and its citizens, including women, are guided by Sharia law.

"La blague pour bien terminer l'année ! 🤣🤣" La soeur de Cristiano Ronaldo, Elma Aveiro, a publié une story dans laquelle elle s'est moquée des rumeurs qui disent qu’elle et ses autre sœurs devront prendre des cours intensifs en Arabie Saoudite."La blague pour bien terminer l'année ! 🤣🤣" La soeur de Cristiano Ronaldo, Elma Aveiro, a publié une story dans laquelle elle s'est moquée des rumeurs qui disent qu’elle et ses autre sœurs devront prendre des cours intensifs en Arabie Saoudite. 🇸🇦"La blague pour bien terminer l'année ! 🤣🤣" https://t.co/L7PbssXiqI

Elma, who is one of his two sisters alongside Katia Aveiro, shared a screenshot of the article on her Instagram story and captioned it (h/t @InstantFoot):

"The joke to end the year well! 🤣🤣"

While Cristiano Ronaldo has been heavily linked with a move to Al Nassr, nothing has been officially announced so far. A move to Saudi Arabia, especially on such a long-term deal, will end his dreams of playing in the UEFA Champions League.

His goal of playing in the competition was a major reason behind his decision to force an exit from Old Trafford this summer. However, he failed, and it took an explosive interview with Piers Morgan to nudge Manchester United towards letting him leave.

Eintracht Frankfurt president Axel Hellman recently claimed that Ronaldo was perhaps offered to every Champions League club earlier this season. It remains to be seen if he will try once again to join a European team in January.

Manchester United legend hopes Cristiano Ronaldo stays in the Premier League

He's waiting to see if offers emerge, before committing to Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr until 2025



[Via: Will any club make Ronaldo's wish for a European move come true?He's waiting to see if offers emerge, before committing to Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr until 2025[Via: @FabrizioRomano Will any club make Ronaldo's wish for a European move come true? 🌍He's waiting to see if offers emerge, before committing to Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr until 2025 🇸🇦[Via: @FabrizioRomano] https://t.co/upvt0V92HO

Gary Neville, who shared the pitch with Cristiano Ronaldo as teammates between 2003 and 2009, hopes the five-time Ballon d'Or winner can stay in the Premier League.

He recently told Sky Sports (h/t Daily Mail):

"...I hope he can find a club in the [sic.] major leagues, even the Premier League. I'd love him to stay in the Premier League at a club that can have him up front and we can watch him every week because that's what we want to see, we want to see him playing."

So far, Ronaldo has played in Liga NOS, Premier League, LaLiga, and Serie A during the course of his career.

