"The keeper had no chance" - Fans can't stop laughing after Spain concede unfortunate own goal from near half line at FIFA Women's World Cup

Spain conceded a bizarre own goal during their FIFA Women's World Cup round of 16 clash against Switzerland as Laia Codina accidentally put the ball to the back of his own net. Fans on Twitter found the moment of mistake as hilarious.

The two European sides locked horns in the knockout stages of the tournament, taking place in Australia and New Zealand. While Aitanana Bonmati gave La Roja the lead in the fifth minute, Codina's accidental own goal restored parity.

It was one of the most confusing own goals fans have seen in recent times as Codina found the back of her own net from the half way line. Jorge Vilda's team, though, bounced back quickly as they regained the lead in the 17th minute through Alba Redondo's side.

Bonmati struck again in the 36th minute before Codina had her shot at redemption through a 45th minute goal. Jennifer Hermoso scored the fifth for La Roja in the 70th minute and they proceeded to the quarter-final stages of the tournament with a solid win.

Fans, though, found Codina's own goal amusing and reacted to it on Twitter with one writing:

"The reverse angle is bad. The keeper had no chance to get this. 40+ yards away own goal."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions after Spain's Laia Codina scored an own goal during the FIFA Women's World CUp round of 16 showdown against Switzerland:

Brandon Bleuel @Bran_Bets @FOXSoccer Nah this is crazy. You don’t see this stuff in U12

Valance Eisleben @VEisleben @FOXSoccer The reverse angle is bad. The keeper had no chance to get this. 40+ yards away own goal

Anthony @anthonykyaw



This is Coll’s debut for the Spanish national team, while Codina’s debut in the World Cup— her second game ever for the team.



Not a good look for either of them. Bizarre misunderstanding between Laia Codina and Cata Coll gives Switzerland their equalizer.This is Coll’s debut for the Spanish national team, while Codina’s debut in the World Cup— her second game ever for the team.Not a good look for either of them. twitter.com/foxsoccer/stat…

Black mamba @kaylabeaver16 twitter.com/foxsoccer/stat… The craziest own goal that I have ever seen!!

Meg @mgrover3 that’s almost a better shot than we’ve seen from the US this tournament 🤷🏻‍♀️ twitter.com/foxsoccer/stat…

Spain's campaign at the FIFA Women's World Cup so far

Spain have had a mixed campaign in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup so far. They started their journey in Group C with a 3-0 win against Costa Rica before dismantling Zambia 5-0 in their second group game.

However, a 4-0 loss against Japan followed and La roja finished as the second-best team in their group. Vilda's side, though, restored their form by dispatching Switzerland by a score of 5-1.

La Roja will play their next game on August 11, in what will be the quart-final of the tournament. They will face the winner of Japan vs. The Netherlands in the last eight showdown.