"The key to a good celebration is not doing it too often" – Peter Crouch sends Cristiano Ronaldo advice about goal celebrations

Former Premier League striker Peter Crouch has sent a piece of advice to Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo over his famous 'siu' celebration.

The Englishman has told the Portuguese to keep spectators wanting more by not showing off the move every time he finds the back of the net.

Peter Crouch, who also invented a famous celebration called the 'robot' during his time playing for England, has admitted Cristiano Ronaldo's 'siu' has gone worldwide.

The former Liverpool striker explained how every kid is trying to pull off the move in Dubai, where he's currently coaching children.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Peter Crouch tells Cristiano Ronaldo standing up front isn't cool any more Peter Crouch tells Cristiano Ronaldo standing up front isn't cool any more 👀 https://t.co/vjCoBfxrS7

"I have really enjoyed coaching the kids and my little girl — who has never taken to the game — could not stop playing. She kept coming over to me describing her goals," the Englishman wrote in the Daily Mail.

"All of them wanted to perfect the Cristiano Ronaldo “siu” celebration. Now, I have a bit of knowledge in this area. I got them all doing the robot but no, it was all about Ronaldo."

Peter Crouch then advised Cristiano Ronaldo to make the 'siu' more memorable by reducing the rate at which he pulls it off. The Englishman cited himself as an example, stating that he only did his famous 'robot' celebration thrice throughout his career.

"I think this needs saying as a public service announcement: the key to a good celebration is not doing it too often. You don’t want anybody turning round saying: 'Oh, here he goes again.'

Peter Crouch @petercrouch twitter.com/nufchagz/statu… Sorry I’m not Ronaldo but you’ve got me !! Sorry I’m not Ronaldo but you’ve got me !! 😂😂😂😂 twitter.com/nufchagz/statu…

"I only did the robot three times on a pitch (more at weddings, obviously!) — in England friendlies against Hungary and Jamaica and, with Stoke, when I scored my 100th Premier League goal.

"You have to save them. Leave the punters wanting more. Think on, Cristiano."

Can Cristiano Ronaldo push Manchester United past Atletico Madrid?

The Portuguese's 'siu' has becoome renowned in the football world

Manchester United will continue their Champions League outing by facing Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie this Wednesday.

Once again, they'll be counting on Ronaldo to produce a decisive performance in what promises to be a tough encounter.

The Portuguese is no stranger to the Spanish giants, having recorded a whopping 25 goals and nine assists to his name in 35 games against them so far. It remains to be seen if he can punish Diego Simeone's men once again on Wednesday.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar