"The key is how he wakes up and how he feels" - Inter Miami boss provides Lionel Messi update after star was seen in discomfort after win

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano has spoken about Lionel Messi's apparent struggle with fitness against Los Angeles Galaxy. The 38-year-old forward made his return from injury as his side took on the Western Conference outfit and was on the scoresheet in the 3-1 win.

Mascherano revealed to reporters after the game (via GOAL) that it was evident that Messi was not at full fitness but there was nothing to worry about. He pointed out that the forward will be observed for fatigue, a minor issue that stems from the injury he suffered at the start of the month.

“He wasn’t 100 percent comfortable. Tomorrow we’ll see how he feels. As the minutes went by he loosened up a bit, but we need to evaluate his fatigue. It was something minor - during the last three training sessions I saw him improving - but the key is how he wakes up and how he feels day by day", he said.

Lionel Messi was absent for his side's most recent games, a win over Pumas UNAM in the Leagues Cup and a league defeat to Orlando City. He suffered a hamstring injury just 11 minutes into his side's Leagues Cup clash against Necaxa, causing him to spend time on the sidelines.

Messi did not allow his injury to hinder his productivity for Inter Miami against LA Galaxy as he inspired his side. The former Barcelona man came off the bench in the 46th minute, replacing Telasco Segovia for the second half of the encounter. He scored a fine solo effort in the 84th minute despite appearing to hold his leg and limp during the game, putting his side 2-1 up. He was also involved in setting up Luis Suarez to wrap up the points with a goal in the 89th minute.

Lionel Messi took his career goal tally to 875 in 1,116 matches, making him the fastest player to reach this tally. He is also the youngest player to achieve this feat in football history.

Lionel Messi inspires Inter Miami to win over MLS Cup holders

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi returned from injury to lead his side to victory against the reigning MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy. The Argentine great scored his side's second goal in the 3-1 win as they returned to winning ways in the league.

Messi missed the last two games for Inter Miami through injury and was named on the bench as he returned to fitness. His side were 1-0 up through Jordi Alba at halftime when coach Javier Mascherano called on him for the second half of the game.

LA Galaxy equalised after fine individual work from Joseph Paintsil just shy of the hour mark. Messi scored his own individual goal in the 84th minute before Luis Suarez added a third for his side five minutes later.

Lionel Messi did not appear to be moving too comfortably but managed to take his MLS tally to 19 goals in as many games this season. He will hope to be available for his side's Leagues Cup meeting with Tigres on Wednesday August 20th.

