"The Kim Kardashian of Latinos" - Singer hails Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez's influence as song endorsed by her goes viral

Myke Towers has credited Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez after the sensational success of his latest single 'LaLa' went viral across the musical landscape. Comparing her influence to that of Kim Kardashian, Towers expressed his gratitude to Rodriguez for her endorsement of the song.

In an enthusiastic interview, Towers spoke about Rodriguez's impact, declaring her the "Latino Kim Kardashian." He shared his genuine surprise when Rodriguez began posting about the song, recognizing the powerful promotional boost that followed.

Towers stated (via EssentiallySports):

“I have to thank her publicly, Georgina. Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife (girlfriend), who to me was the first one who started posting the song. And I was surprised, you know? She to me is the Kim Kardashian of Latinos. And she kind of gave that promo to that song. And there I said, ‘All those women watch that show of hers on Netflix’. I said ‘it’s going to be a stick.'”

According to EssentiallySports, the hit single 'LaLa' has been shattering records since its release. On Spotify, the song has amassed over 259 million streams, claiming the title of the most-streamed song on the platform.

Its lyric video has racked up 182 million plays on YouTube, and the official video, released on July 27th, already boasts 42 million views on the same platform.

In the meantime, both Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez continue life in Saudi Arabia. The couple, along with their children, have embraced their new home in the Middle East, with Rodriguez regularly supporting Ronaldo during his games.

Cristiano Ronaldo refuses a birthday wish from partner Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo is synonymous with success both on and off the pitch, as he has earned substantial wealth, estimated to be around $500 million. Alongside his illustrious career, Ronaldo's relationship with Spanish influencer Georgina Rodriguez has often been marked by the exchange of lavish gifts.

However, one incident stands out, where the Al-Nassr superstar surprisingly rejected his girlfriend's birthday wish. This revelation came directly from Rodriguez herself, during an appearance on a TV chat show.

When the conversation turned to her purse collection, the host guessed she might own five or more. With a smile, the 29-year-old model corrected him, stating that she owned 150 handbags. The host, taken aback, inquired about her fascination with purses.

She explained that her love for purses was something Ronaldo often questioned, revealing (via EssentiallySports):

“For my birthday, he asked me, what do you want? And I said a purse. I asked for the same one I have, but bigger. And he said 'I refuse. I’m not going to buy it for you. Very well done. Well, I’m going to worry.'"