"The kind of player that I would see as a back-up" - Frank McAvennie says 25-year-old is not good enough to start for Manchester United 

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has said that Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is not a deserved first-team starter for a club as big as the Red Devils.

McTominay, who has been at the club since the age of five, has been a core part of the Old Trafford outfit's squad for the past five seasons. Since making his senior debut at the back-end of the 2016-17 season, he has registered 16 goals and four assists in 170 appearances.

During the 2021-22 season, he featured in 37 matches across all competitions, scoring two goals. Ahead of the upcoming season, the 25-year-old has featured in three friendlies against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory and Crystal Palace during the club's pre-season tour.

Manchester United's Scott McTominay says it's a clean slate under Erik ten Hag but they will have to accept any criticism that comes their way. 🗣️ "Everyone gets criticised."Manchester United's Scott McTominay says it's a clean slate under Erik ten Hag but they will have to accept any criticism that comes their way. https://t.co/Qw3TyZxQ8s

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie shared his thoughts on McTominay and his expected role at Old Trafford. He said:

"McTominay is a good player but not for United. He does well for Scotland but United are a massive club. He's the kind of player that I would see as a back-up to someone."

He added:

"There are too many players at United that didn't do it last season that are still there. They have got to start bringing players in. I think they have got to change everything about the club. I think they have got to change the attitude of the players and it's a big job for the manager. Whether he can come in and do that I don't know."

In the midfield department, Manchester United have only signed Dane playmaker Christian Eriksen on a free transfer. The Premier League giants are also monitoring the situation of Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Manchester United are scheduled to start their 2022-23 Premier League campaign at home against Brighton Hove & Albion on August 5.

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag lauds new signing Christian Eriksen

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has heaped praise on Christian Eriksen, who recently joined the club on a free transfer. The 30-year-old has penned a three-year deal at Old Trafford.

Speaking to the club's official website, the former Ajax manager said:

"He is an experienced player. It's an absolute advantage that we have him in. I think he is a magnificent football player. and I think the fans will enjoy watching him, because he is creative; he has ideas. I think especially our strikers will also be happy because he is the one who can involve them in the game."

Former Tottenham Hotspur player Eriksen, who was recently at Brentford, has scored 52 goals and contributed 71 assists in 237 Premier League games.

