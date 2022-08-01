"The king is gone", "Ronaldo is a disgrace" - Manchester United fans furious with Cristiano Ronaldo for leaving before full time whistle

Manchester United fans have reacted furiously to the news of Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Old Trafford before the full-time whistle of their final pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano.The two sides clashed on Sunday (July 31) in a game that ended in a 1-1 draw.

Following an ineffective first-half, the 37-year-old was hooked at half-time for Amad Diallo, who put the Red Devils ahead shortly after coming on. The Spanish side equalized nine minutes later. The clash was a useful way for Erik ten Hag to give many of his players minutes on the pitch before their opening Premier League game next weekend.

This was Cristiano Ronaldo's first game for the club in 12 weeks after he was absent from their pre-season tour. This came amid relentless rumors that he wants to leave the club this summer in search of first-team football.

Following his goalless display, The Manchester Evening News reported that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was spotted leaving Old Trafford around the 80th-minute mark. He left alongside Portugal teammate Diogo Dalot.

Manchester United refused to comment on whether Ten Hag sanctioned their early exit from the ground. The Dutch boss was not questioned on the issue by MUTV after the game.

Ronaldo was the only player subbed off at half-time as he aimed to get up to speed with the rest of the squad in his first match back. However, supporters were unimpressed by the legendary forward leaving before the final-whistle. Many questioned his commitment to the club on Twitter:

Mohammad Adnan @adnaaan433



Halftime ManU 0-0 RayoV



46' Ronaldo subbed off

48' ManU scores!



The comedy king is back to home🤣🤣🤣



Btw Congratulations



#MUFC

#CristianoRonaldo "Sunday the (comedy) king plays"Halftime ManU 0-0 RayoV46' Ronaldo subbed off48' ManU scores!The comedy king is back to home🤣🤣🤣Btw Congratulations @Amaddiallo_19 "Sunday the (comedy) king plays"Halftime ManU 0-0 RayoV46' Ronaldo subbed off48' ManU scores!The comedy king is back to home🤣🤣🤣Btw Congratulations @Amaddiallo_19 #MUFC #CristianoRonaldo https://t.co/l4qiXcsBea

The Eastern Godfather @nnoromebuka It was at this moment right here I felt something was off… the conversation didn’t look pleasant… Ronaldo didn’t seem to be taking the instructions, he was just talking back at ETH… and then he gets subbed off during the halftime break… I’m pretty sure that wasn’t the plan It was at this moment right here I felt something was off… the conversation didn’t look pleasant… Ronaldo didn’t seem to be taking the instructions, he was just talking back at ETH… and then he gets subbed off during the halftime break… I’m pretty sure that wasn’t the plan https://t.co/EG8FiIBNBz

Ray @raymder Ronaldo listening to cheers just to leave at halftime

Ronaldo listening to cheers just to leave at halftime https://t.co/taAs1oAvzS

CHEMISTRY @TheOldBook11 @MarkDHylo @markgoldbridge This guy is such a disgrace.. He defends ronaldo as if he's God. Leaving the stadium at halftime is unacceptable. @MarkDHylo @markgoldbridge This guy is such a disgrace.. He defends ronaldo as if he's God. Leaving the stadium at halftime is unacceptable.

UTDNV @utd_nv People watched another below-par performance from an awful squad, and all they can talk about is Ronaldo leaving a friendly slightly earlier. Imagine not wanting to leave after watching Chong and co stink up the field. I would've left at halftime. People watched another below-par performance from an awful squad, and all they can talk about is Ronaldo leaving a friendly slightly earlier. Imagine not wanting to leave after watching Chong and co stink up the field. I would've left at halftime.

Philip🇩🇰 @THFCFemten No way United have had a very good pre season, without the king. The first game back with the king, he does nothing and gets subbed of at halftime 0-0. His replacement then went on to score 2 minutes after. Ronaldo ain’t any king anymore. No way United have had a very good pre season, without the king. The first game back with the king, he does nothing and gets subbed of at halftime 0-0. His replacement then went on to score 2 minutes after. Ronaldo ain’t any king anymore.

Chima @Delerhymez @TeamCRonaldo Ronaldo left before the final whistle to go watch PSG vs Nantes @TeamCRonaldo Ronaldo left before the final whistle to go watch PSG vs Nantes 😀😀

im @heeyima Cristiano Ronaldo left the stadium after got subbed off on half time is my villain origin story lmaoooooo Cristiano Ronaldo left the stadium after got subbed off on half time is my villain origin story lmaoooooo

Olaoluwa 💙❤️ @olafoty Heard Ronaldo left the stadium after he was subbed, shameless King Heard Ronaldo left the stadium after he was subbed, shameless King 😂😂

Erik ten Hag believes Cristiano Ronaldo is 'not on the level' of his Manchester United teammates

After being absent for the majority of United's pre-season, the former Real Madrid forward is seemingly way behind in terms of the required fitness levels to be in Erik ten Hag's team.

The Dutchman famously demands high-intensity from his side and a high press from his attackers. This is something Ronaldo has rarely been asked to do in the latter stages of his career.

On the Portugal captain's fitness, Ten Hag told Sky Sports (as quoted by The Mirror):

"I cannot tell in this moment. He is definitely not on the level of our current squad, because he missed a lot of week. So he needs games and he needs a lot of training."

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



[ ] Viaplay



Erik ten Hag believes that Cristiano Ronaldo needs game time and a lot of training to regain full match fitness] Viaplay Erik ten Hag believes that Cristiano Ronaldo needs game time and a lot of training to regain full match fitness 💪[🎥] Viaplayhttps://t.co/SEAuurnXoV

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 24 goals in 38 appearances across competitions for United last term following his return. However, his team missed out on Champions League qualification following a disastrous campaign in which they finished sixth.

