"The king's birthday", "The world has no sunshine without you"- Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Elma Aveiro posts heartfelt message on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Elma Alveiro took to social media to post a heartfelt birthday message for the Portuguese superstar. Ronaldo is celebrating his 38th birthday today, February 5.

As one of the greatest players ever celebrates his special day, fans and followers across social media have shown their affection for the Portuguese. Ronaldo has now received a special message from his sister as well.

Here's what Elma Aveiro wrote in her Instagram post:

"Today is the King's birthday. I can't define in words, the love I feel for you, the admiration, respect and especially gratitude, you were one of the best people I've met in this World and I say not just because you're my blood, it's really hard to meet someone like you."

She further added:

"Another year repeated for many many years ,because life is the world has no sunshine without you ... Enjoy a lot my dear brother, I love you very much."

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal for Al-Nassr just before his birthday. The Portuguese scored an injury-time penalty against Al Fateh to salvage a point for Rudi Garcia's team on Friday.

Interestingly enough, Ronaldo is not the only superstar footballer to celebrate his birthday on February 5. The likes of Neymar and Carlos Tevez were also born on the same day.

Luis Gustavo made an interesting Cristiano Ronaldo admission

Al Ittihad v Al Nassr - Saudi Super Cup

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Luiz Gustavo, who currently plays for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, made an interesting admission about Cristiano Ronaldo.

Gustavo claimed that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's presence makes matches more difficult for Rudi Garcia's team as opponents want to give their best against the legendary player.

The Brazilian midfielder said after his team's win against Al Fateh (via RT Arabic):

“Certainly, the presence of Ronaldo makes matches more difficult for us as all teams seek to participate against him in the best possible way, and he gives motivation to everyone. His presence at Al-Nassr gives a great advantage to the group because we learn from him every day, given the great capabilities he possesses, both technically and physically.”

Ronaldo and Co. will return to action on February 9 as Garcia's side take on Al Wehda in an SPL clash.

GOAL @goal CRISTIANO RONALDO TURNS 38 TODAY CRISTIANO RONALDO TURNS 38 TODAY 🎂 https://t.co/wbsW6or4R5

Poll : 0 votes