"The kingpin is obviously Messi" - Shaun Wright-Phillips highlights long-term negative effect of superstars like Lionel Messi in MLS and provides fix

Former Manchester City winger Shaun Wright-Phillips has urged the MLS to find a long-term solution to make the league attractive as they cannot rely on Lionel Messi and co. He believes that players like Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Luis Suarez have come to the league because of the Argentine legend, but that is not the best way forward.

Speaking to Football Betting, Wright-Phillips stated that the MLS is only bringing in players closer to retirement, rather than those at the peak of their careers. He said (via GOAL):

"That is the thing with the way that America are doing it. They are getting a lot of big superstars when they are at the back end of their careers. They build a lot of publicity around those players, whoever they may be. At the minute the kingpin is obviously Messi, but [Sergio] Busquets is there as well, [Luis] Suarez, Jordi Alba, they have got a lot of big names over there now."

"But when they do retire, they do the same thing again - they look for the next batch of players at that age. For a time that does raise the standard and publicity around it, but it's short lived. They need to find a longer fix and have a player of that calibre come to America and play his career there. They may have to create their own."

Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami in 2023 after his contract at PSG expired. The MLS is known for attracting players close to retirement with the likes of David Beckham, Thierry Henry, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic having joined the league in the past.

Foreign players make MLS stronger, claimed Lionel Messi in April

Lionel Messi spoke highly of the MLS earlier this season and claimed that the league is becoming better. He stated that foreign players are improving the league's standard, which is reflected on the pitch this season.

Messi told Simplemente Futbol in April (via ESPN):

"It's a very physical league, with many young players that are addressing weaknesses with physical attributes. It may not seem like it, but teams run a lot. There are many back-and-forth matches, especially in the final minutes with open spaces. I think it's a league where teams are getting better. This season, the teams got stronger adding many foreign players."

Lionel Messi is reportedly in contract talks to extend his deal at the club and stay at Inter Miami until 2026.

