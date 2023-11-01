"The kit itself is just so famous, almost feels like a super suit" - Jude Bellingham speaks out on 'privilege' of playing for Real Madrid

Kopa Trophy 2023 winner Jude Bellingham has opened up on the surreal experience of playing for Real Madrid.

Bellingham completed a €103 million summer move to the Spanish capital from Borussia Dortmund. He has been magnificent, scoring 13 goals and setting up three in 13 appearances across competitions.

With the Englishman has been putting in performances of the highest order, he says playing for the 14-time European champions as a 'privilege' (via Ballon d'Or on X):

"The truth is I've never really been someone to be starstruck or like, in awe of people, but, when you come here, with the things that they have achieved, it's hard not to feel like, wow. This is like the pinnacle of football"

Bellingham continued:

"For the first few weeks, when I was getting to know everyone, it was still a little bit island. Having dinner next to Toni Kroos. Over time, you get used to it, and you just realize they're normal guys."

Bellingham added that seeing the humility of Real Madrid superstars has taught him a valuable lesson, to stay grounded regardless of on-field success:

"The kit itself is just so famous. When you have it on, it almost feels like a super suit, you know.

"You've got it on. I think, for me, the word that comes to mind is privilege. Not many players get to play for Real Madrid, especially, you have to have a certain level of quality to wear the shirt."

Jude Bellingham concluded:

"To be given that trust, week in, week out, to wear the shirt, feels so good. It's a real honor."

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham reacted to Gary Lineker tipping him to win Ballon d'Or

England legend Gary Lineker has tipped Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham to win the Ballon d'Or in five years (quoted via Madrid Xtra):

"Who wins the Ballon d'Or in 5 years time? Probably Jude Bellingham."

Bellingham has reacted to Lineker's comments. The 20-year-old said that he's more concerned about winning team accolades but acknowledged that the Ballon d'Or would be a special feather in his cap (via Madrid Universal):

“It’s very nice of him, but, for me, it’s all about the team awards. But this is definitely one you look at when you’re a kid.”

Jude Bellingham has established himself as Real Madrid's most important players. If he continues at the same level, winning the Ballon d'Or in the future could be a distinct possibility.