"The kit Maradona wore in his last world cup in 1994" - Fans in awe as Lionel Messi shows off iconic Argentina jersey on Instagram

Lionel Messi showed off a retro Adidas kit on his Instagram as the Argentina captain wore his country's 1994 FIFA World Cup kit. Fans on Twitter are left amazed by Messi's latest social media post.

Adidas is reportedly looking to launch retro Argentina kits and jackets ahead of the 2024 Copa America. The 2022 FIFA World Cup champions will enter the tournament in the USA and Mexico as the defending world champions.

Ahead of the proposed launch, Messi gave the fans a glimpse of the upcoming jersey and fans are left nostalgic after the 36-year-old's Instagram post. One of them wrote on Twitter:

"The kit Maradona wore in his last world cup in 1994. The kit 2022 #WorldCup winning coach Lionel Scaloni wore as a #U20WC winner in 1997."

The 1994 FIFA World Cup marked the final time that the late great Diego Maradona represented his country on the stage. Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that fans are nostalgic after seeing Lionel Messi wearing the iconic jersey.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions after Messi's latest social media post:

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer I heard a few months ago that Adidas will be launching a few retro Argentina 1994 related merchandise before the next Copa America. Not just kits but jackets. The latest post on Instagram by Lionel Messi could be just the start. pic.twitter.com/NFPns5dBm7

Abdullah @mazeours @RoyNemer Is there a way to purchase the kit online? It looks so beautiful and classic

Sean Breslin @brezsean @MundoAlbicelest One of the greatest kits ever.

Ruta Cinco @RutaCincoVDC @RoyNemer Is that a hint about 2026 USA World Cup?

Lionel Messi recently provided an update on his Argentina future

By winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, Lionel Messi 'completed' football. He has now won every single trophy he has competed for during his illustrious career for club and country.

Considering Messi is now 36-years-old, fans are keen to know how long he will continue to represent his country at the international level. Messi was recently quizzed on the matter and he replied, saying (via GOAL):

“Honestly, I don’t know until when. I think it will happen when it has to happen. After having achieved everything recently, the only thing left to do is to enjoy. God will say when that moment will come."

Messi added:

“Logically, because of my age, I’m sure it will be soon. But I don’t know exactly when will be the right time. I think about the day-to-day, enjoying everything beautiful. We had to go through very hard times in the national team. We were fortunate enough to be World Cup and Copa America champions. It’s time to enjoy."

Despite being 36, Lionel Messi remains a tremendous player, as his recent performances for Inter Miami have shown. Hence, he continues to be an integral part of Argentina and is still the captain of the team.