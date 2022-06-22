"The kits always look class when we are underperforming" - Manchester United fans in awe as rumoured away shirt for next season leaks online

Manchester United's potential away kit for the 2022-23 season was leaked online on June 21. Renowned site Footy Headlines have leaked Adidas' new offering, which comes in all white. There's a black collar on the jersey, which is accompanied by red and black Adidas stripes on the shoulder.

The collar and sleeves are highlighted with the use of red and white dashes over the black stripes. For a second straight year, TeamViewer will continue as Manchester United's primary sponsor. The leaks also showcase DXC Technology as the sleeve sponsors, making their debut in sponsoring the club's official match shirt.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Leaked: The first pictures of the authentic version of the Manchester United 22-23 away kit. It is set to be released in mid-July 2022 Leaked: The first pictures of the authentic version of the Manchester United 22-23 away kit. It is set to be released in mid-July 2022 ⚪️🔴⚫️ https://t.co/qo4SNH2OD0

Adidas seems to have drawn its inspiration for this jersey from Manchester United's famous 1999 treble-winning campaign kit.

As soon as the leaks started spreading on Twitter, the Red Devils faithful popped up with their opinions about the kit. The general consensus seems to be a positive one. Many even claimed that this has the potential to become a classic jersey a few years down the lane.

🇾🇪 @UtdPee @ManUnitedZone_ @FootyHeadline This kit is fire. Will be a classic shirt in 10-15yrs easily @ManUnitedZone_ @FootyHeadline This kit is fire. Will be a classic shirt in 10-15yrs easily

Manchester United play Liverpool in a pre-season friendly on July 12. They could feature in their new away kit with the game marking the official launch of these kits. Their fans will hope that their club is able to perform just as nicely under Erik ten Hag as these jerseys are expected to perform in stores.

Ajax superstar hoping to be reunited with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United

Since the former Ajax manager was appointed as the manager of the Old Trafford outfit, the club have been linked to a few of his former players. One of them is Brazilian forward Antony. The 22-year-old was really impressive in his two seasons at Ajax under Erik ten Hag.

He has managed a tally of 22 goals and 20 assists in 79 appearances across all competitions in the previous two seasons. Dutch outlet AD reported that Antony is eager to make a 'dream transfer' this summer and could transfer to Old Trafford.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed that the Red Devils are genuinely interested in signing the Ajax forward. However, his name has only been discussed internally at Old Trafford and no official bid has been sent to Ajax so far.

