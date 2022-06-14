“The lack of respect is unreal” – Rio Ferdinand hits out at treatment received by forward at Real Madrid

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has slammed Real Madrid for their lack of respect towards Gareth Bale.

The Welshman has already confirmed his departure from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, as reported by The Guardian. Bale's contract will expire at the end of this month as he looks to embark upon a new adventure.

Ferdinand has hit out at Real Madrid for their poorly treatment of the former Tottenham Hotspur star despite his immense contributions to the club's success. Bale has won a total of five Champions Leagues, three La Liga titles, the Copa Del Rey, four Club World Cups and three UEFA Super Cups during his time at the Spanish capital club.

However, Ferdinand has suggested that the Welsh international has been treated poorly by Real Madrid as well as their fans. He also claimed that Bale has been unfairly portrayed as a bad influence in the dressing room, which is not the case.

The former Manchester United defender stated on his YouTube channel, as quoted by Wales Online:

"That's where I think there was a lack of loyalty. I just feel like he's been painted as this caricature that has been the negative and the bad egg in that dressing room. The guy has put up some of the most iconic moments in Real Madrid history in some of the biggest games that are possible to be had at club level, and he was being ushered out under a blanket and told, 'Don't come back.'"

"The lack of respect is unreal, I can't believe it. If there's fans or whoever that feel a certain way about him, the club should be overriding and saying, 'No, you come with us, we support you,' and, 'What he’s done for us, will never ever be forgotten.'"

Ferdinand suggested that though Bale might have struggled in Spain due to language and cultural barriers, he has been decisive for Los Blancos many a time. He added:

"It's a joke, it's four Champions Leagues he's won. I was there against Liverpool, the overhead kick, the geezer was doing stuff that was just like blowing your mind. Maybe it's because he hasn't learned the language or he hasn't bought in totally to the culture, I don't know."

"But the club have got to go, 'No, we don't win a couple of trophies if he doesn't play, so please respect that.' I think Gareth Bale has been unfairly treated at Real Madrid and they don't often get it too wrong with them sort of circumstances."

Gareth Bale was somewhat taken for granted at Real Madrid

Gareth Bale joined Los Blancos back in 2013 from Spurs for a then-world record fee of €100 million. It cannot be denied that he has delivered for the Spanish capital club when it mattered the most.

Bale has never been as prolific as Cristiano Ronaldo or Karim Benzema but he has produced some iconic moments for the club. Fans are unlikely to forget his goals in the 2014 and 2018 Champions League finals.

