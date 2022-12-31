"The last of Ronaldo at the top level" - Gary Neville comments on Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr FC and says 'clubs didn't come in for him'

Gary Neville believes Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to stay in Europe, but no club made a move to sign the former Manchester United star.

The Red Devils legend went on to say that this is the last time the Portuguese superstar will play at the highest level, and that he may retire in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Nassr FC officially unveiled Ronaldo as their new signing on Friday night and handed him the No. 7 jersey. Reports suggest he has signed a €200 million per season contract and will remain in the Middle East until 2025.

Speaking on Sky Sports following Liverpool's win over Leicester City, Neville claimed that it was the end of Ronaldo's career at the top level. He added that the Portuguese ran out of options as no European side were interested in signing him.

He said:

"I felt as though he would want to stay in Europe, it tells me that the offers are staggering and the clubs didn't come in for him. There's an element of sadness for me - (the) last of Ronaldo at the top level. That had to come to an end at Old Trafford - it looks like Cristiano is finishing his career in Saudi."

Manchester United legend on Cristiano Ronaldo's interview

Gary Neville was adamant that there was no way back for Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

The Red Devils legend added that it was bound to happen as the Portuguese was not happy with the situation at the club.

He said:

"I think he's, over a period of many, many months, stored up pent-up frustration, he's not done any interview at all this season for any broadcaster, whether it's Sky Sports or BT Sport."

He continued:

"United are on nearly every single week and I suspect he's been asked to do an interview after every game, every single week and he's chosen not to speak. He's felt he's needed to come out and say his piece and get off his chest what's been bugging him."

Neville added:

"No [there's no way back for him at Man Utd] and I don't think he wants a way back. He wouldn't do this interview if he wanted a way back. This interview was one he knew would bring about the headlines it has and bring the end of his Man Utd career."

Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo mutually agreed to terminate his contract, and the announcement was made just before the FIFA World Cup started in late November.

