“The last thing the club needs at this moment” – Manchester United legend warns Rangnick over ‘tricky’ decision that could affect togetherness of team

Manchester United legend Sammy McIlroy has admitted being confused by Ralf Rangnick’s comments on Paul Pogba and has warned the German about potential dressing-room unrest.

Paul Pogba has not played for Manchester United since being sent off against Liverpool back in October. The Frenchman, who is currently nursing a hamstring injury, is out of contract in the summer and hasn’t yet committed to a new deal. The club are eager to hold on to their temperamental superstar, but the 2018 World Cup winner seems hesitant about extending his stay.

Rangnick, who hasn’t had the chance to see Pogba in action yet, recently clarified that he has no issues playing him if he is motivated. The German also stated that even the ex-Juventus man is playing to get a new contract elsewhere, he would have no issues fielding him.

McIlroy believes this Rangnick’s decision of playing Pogba could prove to be tricky and might even cause unrest in the dressing room.

Speaking to Talk of the Devils, McIlroy said:

“I have to admit I’m a bit confused by the Pogba situation, hearing Rangnick come out and say that he will still play a big part.”

“I couldn’t have imagined this would have happened when I was playing. Pogba, when he’s in form, is world class. There’s no doubt about that. But if his heart isn’t in the club… I can understand a manager wanting to play his best players but it’s about tomorrow as much as today. What will the supporters think of watching a player trying to earn a contract elsewhere? What will the other players be thinking – those who have a long-term commitment to the club? Will they be happy to see their place in the team go to him?”

“It’s obviously a tricky situation and if Pogba comes in and plays well in a run of games United win, then you can say the right decision has been made. It has the potential to create even more unrest, though, and that’s the last thing the club needs at this moment in time. What they need is a togetherness to get results.”

Pogba has played 219 games for Manchester United in his career, registering 38 goals and 49 assists.

Manchester United wantaway star desires Real Madrid move

Man of the hour Paul Pogba is reportedly keen to join his dream club Real Madrid. It is understood the player has conveyed his wish to Manchester United and will not be accepting a new contract. The 28-year-old is set to run down his contract and join Los Blancos for free at the end of the season.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are currently focused on signing long-term target Kylian Mbappe, but a central midfielder could also be on their agenda. With Luka Modric nearing the end of his career, they could do with a world-class midfielder, and Pogba could be the perfect fit.

