"The league here is difficult and beautiful" - Jhon Duran insists nothing has changed since switch from Aston Villa to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr striker Jhon Duran believes there isn't much of a difference after joining Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. from Aston Villa. The Colombia international made the move from his former Premier League club to Saudi Arabia in January for a reported fee of €77 million.

The move seemingly went through due to the fact that Duran was playing second fiddle to first-choice striker Ollie Watkins at Villa Park. On joining Al-Nassr, he signed a deal that will keep him at the club till the summer of 2030.

Speaking in a press conference about the differences in the leagues and the two clubs, Duran said (via SportWitness):

“Things have not changed since my time in England until now in Saudi Arabia. There are great players here and all the games are tough. The league here is difficult and beautiful.”

Duran has hit the ground running since joining Al-Nassr, having made five appearances in the Saudi Pro League, bagging four goals. He's also scored twice in three matches in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Up next for the Riyadh-based side is a league clash against Al-Kholood on Friday, March 14. However, Al-Nassr's hopes of winning are extremely slim, given they are placed fourth in the standings, 10 points behind leaders Al-Ittihad.

Jhon Duran shares what it felt like to share the pitch with Cristiano Ronaldo after joining Al-Nassr in January

Jhon Duran celebrating a goal

Jhon Duran seemingly described his experience of playing with Cristiano Ronaldo as a dream come true. Speaking about what it felt like to play beside the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, the Colombian said (via Mirror):

"It feels like I'm playing FIFA Career Mode. I'm celebrating goals with Cristiano Ronaldo."

Since joining his Saudi Arabian employers in January, Duran and Ronaldo have shared the pitch six times but are yet to record a joint goal contribution. The former Aston Villa forward will certainly be looking towards the Portuguese sensation for inspiration in years to come.

Ronaldo has been brilliant since moving to Saudi Arabia, having made 96 appearances across competitions, bagging 85 goals and 19 assists. However, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star has yet to lift the Saudi Pro League trophy since joining.

Previously, Ronaldo has won three Premier League titles and five UEFA Champions League trophies.

