"The league is over", "NLD always delivers" - Twitter explodes as Arsenal blow lead twice to draw 2-2 with Tottenham in thrilling derby

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur's battle of north London lived up to its billing in a pulsating 2-2 draw at the Emirates on Sunday (September 24).

The Gunners were shining early on and could have taken a 14th-minute lead if not for a excellent stop from Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario. He stretched to prevent Gabriel Jesus from putting the hosts ahead at the Emirates. The Italian shot-stopper was at it again two minutes later, turning away Eddie Nketiah's fierce effort.

However, Vicario could do nothing about Arsenal's opener which arrived in the 26th minute. Bukayo Saka cut onto his formidable left foot and sent a shot towards goal which took a big nick off Cristian Romero. It dumbfounded Tottenham's goalkeeper and gave Mikel Arteta's men the lead.

The Gunners were purring and nearly bagged a second in the 32nd minute through Jesus. Sloppy play from James Maddison was pounced on by the Brazilian but he sent a shot high over the bar.

Spurs nearly equalized six minutes later but it was Arsenal's new No.1 David Raya's time to come to the fore. The Spaniard did superbly to deny Brennan Johnson with an incredible save at full stretch.

The Lilywhites did level matters in the 42nd minute and Son Heung Min produced a moment of class to do so. The South Korean was quickest to react to Maddison's astute pass and fire the ball in off the post.

There was drama in the 50th minute when Arsenal players were adamant they deserved a penalty. Ben White's goalbound effort hit Romero on the arm and the Emirates faithful demanded a spot kick.

VAR intervened and summoned referee Robert Jones to the pitchside monitor. He took a while before putting to the spot much to the elation of fans in the stadium.

Saka stepped up and made no mistake with a perfect finish in the 54th minute. If there were question marks over Tottenham's spirit from last season they have been put to bed under Ange Postecoglou's campaign.

His men responded immediately to going 2-1 down just one minute later and it was Son at the double. Maddison nicked the ball of Jorginho before feeding the Spurs captain in who slotted home to once again equalize.

Tensions between the London rivals boiled over during the second period. Eddie Nketiah put an awful challenge in on Vicario in the 67th minute. Maddison was also left floored after studs were left on him.

The battle of north London was tightly poised heading into the final 10 minutes plus stoppage time. Kai Havertz had a golden opportunity to quieten his doubters in the 86th minute but the German lashed a volley into the rafters. Saka then tried his luck at goal in the 90+1st minute but Vicario did well to push the ball to safety.

Arsenal and Tottenham settled on a point in an enthralling clash at the Emirates. However, one fan has already called off the Gunners' title hopes:

"That is it the league is over. It’s going to be between Manchester City and Liverpool now."

Another fan felt the two sides played out another north London derby classic:

"NLD always delivers."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Arsenal's enthralling 2-2 draw against Tottenham:

Declan Rice picked up an injury in Arsenal's draw against Tottenham

Declan Rice was forced off at halftime.

Declan Rice was forced off at halftime of the north London derby against Tottenham due to a calf issue, per Sky Sports. The England international was replaced by Jorginho with fears now growing over the extent of his injury.

The Gunners star arrived at the Emirates in the summer from West Ham United. He became the club's most expensive signing in history when he joined in a £100 million plus £5 million in add-ons deal.

Rice, 24, has made a superb start to life at Arsenal, bagging one goal in seven games across competitions. He's bedded into Arteta's midfield with ease and if he is sidelined it will come as a huge blow.