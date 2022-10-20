"The league isn't a sprint, it's a marathon" - Patrice Evra explains where Arsenal might fall short in Premier League title race

Former Manchester United great Patrice Evra has claimed that Arsenal's lack of squad depth will affect their Premier League title chances.

The Gunners are currently atop the 2022-23 Premier League standings with 27 points from 10 games, with their only defeat coming on their trip to Old Trafford last month. So far, Mikel Arteta's side have scored 24 goals and conceded 10 goals in the ongoing season.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Arsenal are topping the Premier League with the youngest squad (average age 23.7 years old) Arsenal are topping the Premier League with the youngest squad (average age 23.7 years old) 👶 https://t.co/jZ0TA2Kkdn

Speaking to Amazon Prime Sport (via HITC), Evra suggested that the Gunners should rope in more players in the upcoming winter transfer window to bolster their substitute bench. He said:

"I say to people that I give so much credit to the Arsenal team. The league isn't a sprint, it's a marathon. My worry is that they don't have the bench. I hope, in January, that they are going to buy more players... if you want to challenge for the league."

The Gunners made five additions to their squad earlier this summer. The club signed the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira and Matt Turner for a combined sum of around £120 million.

In his column for Caught Offside, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano asserted that the north London outfit are prioritizing the signings of a first-team midfielder and a versatile forward. He wrote:

"I think their priorities will be the same as in August: a midfielder and/or winger, but it will depend on the opportunities in the market and if they find the right player."

Leicester City's Youri Tielemans, Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz, Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pedro Neto and Shakhtar Donetsk's Mykhaylo Mudryk were all linked with Arsenal in the summer. Whether the club will renew their interest in the players remains to be seen.

Atletico Madrid ace Joao Felix on the radar of Arsenal, claims journalist

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Daily Star journalist Paul Brown claimed that Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix has been a transfer target for the north London outfit for quite a while. He said:

"Arsenal have, for a long time, looked at Joao Felix. I think he's known very well to some of the hierarchy there. They are big fans and have been for quite a while."

Felix, 22, has been one of the most exciting talents over the past few seasons since joining Los Rojiblancos from Benfica for £107 million in the summer of 2019. He has registered 29 goals and 18 assists in 123 appearances for the Diego Simeone-coached outfit.

