"The league is in trouble", "Prime TAA is back" - Liverpool fans react as Trent Alexander-Arnold shows off new haircut

Liverpool fans reacted with excitement on Twitter after Trent Alexander-Arnold was spotted arriving for pre-season training with his 2019-20 trim.

Alexander-Arnold has established himself as one of the best right-backs in the world. Blessed with exceptional technicality, versatility, and range of passing, the 24-year-old has won every major trophy for Liverpool.

Over the past few years, the England international has been growing out his hair and sporting various hairstyles, with his go-to being dreadlocks.

But he was pictured today arriving at the Reds' AXA Training Centre with his old hairstyle:

Trent Alexander-Arnold's short hair would bring back pleasant memories for the Anfield faithful. He sported that style during the first couple of years of his career, with the bulk of his success culminating during the 2019–20 season.

The Liverpool right-back had the best season of his career, scoring four goals and providing 15 assists in 49 appearances. He also won three trophies that year, including the 2020 Premier League, and was nominated for the Ballon d'Or that year for his efforts.

Fans reacted on Twitter upon seeing his haircut. Some reactions can be viewed below:

Moe_wigan @MoeAkuboh @TheAnfieldTalk @TrentAA The old Trent is back we are winning again @TheAnfieldTalk @TrentAA The old Trent is back we are winning again

Alexander-Arnold will be hoping to get the Reds back to winning ways next season. His role shifted to an inverted right-back towards the end of the previous campaign, giving him more freedom in the midfield.

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo is targeting a successful 2023–24 season

Netherlands Nations League Soccer

Liverpool star Cody Gakpo recently spoke with the club's media, highlighting his targets for the upcoming season.

Gakpo joined the Reds in January 2023 from PSV Eindhoven on a five-and-a-half-year deal for a reported fee between £35.4 million and £44.3 million.

Despite Jurgen Klopp and Co. struggling for points, he had a decent couple of months, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in 26 appearances.

The Reds failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, finishing fifth in the standings. However, the 24-year-old is determined to set things right this season.

He said (via Liverpool's official website):

“I think everybody has the same mindset at the moment: we really want to achieve something this year again. That’s the target and we will train hard for that."

He further said:

“We ended, I think, the campaign pretty good with a nice run of winning games, and I hope we start there again and do that for the whole season: win prizes together and show everybody how good we are."

He added:

“For me personally, [my aims are] just working hard, keep improving and helping the team as much as I can: to really have an impact by scoring goals, giving assists, helping the team, working hard with the result of winning games. In the end we win as a team and hopefully we are going to win some prizes again.”

Poll : 0 votes