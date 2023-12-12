"The least he deserves after last season", "Finally" - Arsenal fans react as 25-year-old star makes UCL debut for the Gunners against PSV

Arsenal fans on X (formerly Twitter) are overjoyed to see Aaron Ramsdale make his debut in the UEFA Champions League against PSV Eindhoven today (Tuesday, December 12).

The Gunners have already guaranteed themselves a spot in the Champions League Round of 16. They have won Group A and currently sit at the summit with 12 points from five games, four points ahead of second-placed PSV.

Mikel Arteta has opted to name a weaker team to rest many of his regular starting XI. Aaron Ramsdale starts in goal for Arsenal. Cedric Soares, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Jakub Kiwior make up the defense. The midfield consists of Jorginho, Mohammed Elneny, and Kai Havertz. Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson, and Eddie Nketiah start up front to complete the starting XI.

Arsenal fans are pleased to see Ramsdale make his debut in the Champions League. The England international was an integral part of the Gunners' qualifying for the prestigious competition last season. However, he has lost his starting spot to David Raya, making just eight appearances this season.

"Ramsdale champions league debut finally. Come on Rambo"

"Happy Ramsdale finally gets a UCL start, the least he deserves after last season!"

"Very fast" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provides update on defender's road to recovery

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta recently provided a positive injury update on Jurrien Timber during the PSV Eindhoven pre-match press conference.

The Gunners signed Timber for a reported transfer fee of £34 million over the summer from Ajax. The 22-year-old made his debut in the Community Shield final against Manchester City, which the former won 4-1 on penalties.

Timber made his Premier League debut against Nottingham Forest on August 12. Unfortunately, he limped off with an injury early in the second half. Scans following the game revealed that he had suffered an ACL injury on his right knee, ruling him out for the next seven to nine months.

Arteta said (via Arsenal's official website):

"He is doing very well. Obviously he’s going through a really significant injury but he’s flying to be fair, the stage he is right now. The way he works every single day is incredibly satisfying to watch but unfortunately we’re going to miss him still for a long time."

When asked about how fast Timber is recovering, Arteta added:

"Very fast. The first few steps are crucial for that injury, for the amount of work they have to do for the knee to be resolved and get some activity and mobility back and start to build the strength. Especially how the head is throughout that period, I think he’s in a really good place."

As per Arsenal Insider, Timber is expected to be fully fit by March 2024 and could still play a pivotal role in the Gunners' season.