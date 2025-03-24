"The level of hater I aspire to be” - Fans react as Liverpool star Szoboszlai aims dig at Real Madrid’s Arda Guler after Nations League clash

Liverpool fans cannot get enough of Dominik Szoboszlai's response to his clash with Real Madrid's Arda Guler while on international duty. The two were on the pitch for Turkey's 3-0 win over Hungary in the UEFA Nations League, with Guler even finding the back of the net.

Ad

The result helped Turkey secure a 6-1 aggregate win and secure promotion to UEFA Nations League A. It also ended Hungary's two-year stay in the top tier of the Nations League.

However, the talking point of the game was when Guler appeared to sush Szoboszlai after the win. When a social media handle shared a picture of the incident, the Hungarian responded by commenting '1088'.

Interestingly, that is the number of minutes Guler has played for Real Madrid this season. Liverpool fans were fascinated by their player's response and took to social media platform X to express their views.

Ad

Trending

One fan hailed Szoboszlai's level of hate, posting:

"Szoboszlai got straight into the dressing room and googled how many minutes Arda Guler has played this season, this is the level of hater I aspire to be."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another replied:

"LMAOOOOOO."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another called out the Real Madrid star's arrogance, stating:

"Who the f*ck does this turkish rhian brewster think he is. Typical madrid arrogance."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another chimed:

"this is why I look up to him."

One Liverpool fan was full of praise for Szoboszlai, commenting:

"What a man."

Another responded:

"My goat."

Another pointed out that the entire episode was crazy, stating:

"This is crazy"

Another quipped:

"We need more of this sh*t in football."

One fan suggested that Szoboszlai was angry after the game, commenting:

"That just shows me how mad he was after the game."

Ad

Szoboszlai has registered seven goals and six assists from 40 games for Liverpool this season, registering 2,887 minutes of first team action. Guler meanwhile, has three goals and five assists from 30 games for Real Madrid, but only 10 of those have been starts.

Will Liverpool battle Real Madrid for a Premier League defender?

Dean Huijsen

Liverpool and Real Madrid both have their eyes on Dean Huijsen ahead of the summer, according to talkSPORT. The Bournemouth defender has been outstanding this season and could be a replacement for Virgil van Dijk at Anfield.

The Dutchman's contract expires in a few months and he hasn't signed a new deal yet. The Reds could sign Huijsen for £50m this summer, but will face competition from Los Blancos.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback