“The level is similar” - Ex-Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets compares La Liga and MLS after Inter Miami transfer

Former Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets recently compared the MLS and La Liga after joining Inter Miami last summer.

The former Spain international ended his 18-year-old stay with the Catalan side when he decided to move to the MLS. He made a staggering 722 appearances across competitions at Camp Nou, bagging 18 goals and 45 assists.

Busquets won La Liga nine times and got his hands on the UEFA Champions League trophy thrice, among other honors. Comparing the first-division competition in America to Spain's top tier, he said (via Be Soccer):

"It is a very good league, more so than people think , and, like in all of them, there are teams that define their way of playing more. It has a lot of back and forth as the minutes go by.

"Perhaps, in Spain, the teams have greater tactical and technical control so that there is not so much back and forth. The level is similar, I am not going to tell you that it is the same, but it is quite similar."

Since joining Inter Miami, Busquets has made 20 appearances across competitions for the team but is yet to bag his first goal. He's also joined by former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, and Luis Suarez at the DRV PNK Stadium.

Former Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets sets goals for the new MLS season

Sergio Busquets (via Getty Images)

Ex-Barcelona star Sergio Busquets believes that Inter Miami need to compete and win titles this season. The Herons boast of incredible attacking talent, with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez set to link up with one another for the first time since their Barcelona days.

Suarez and Messi shared the pitch 258 times for the Spanish giants, managing 99 joint goal contributions. Speaking ahead of the MLS season that begins on February 21, Busquets said (via Be Soccer):

"It is clear that, beyond the fact that we bring together players who have had success together, that we get along well off the field, our intention is to win and compete, which is the important thing, that is why we come here. With the players we have On an offensive level, we will always have options."

Despite superstar additions last summer, Inter Miami finished 14th in the Eastern Conference, nine points behind Charlotte FC, who occupied the final playoff berth. However, the Herons won the Leagues Cup, their first trophy in club history.