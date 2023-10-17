"The levels have gone up" - Kevin Campbell claims Kai Havertz is currently better than dynamic Arsenal midfielder

Former Arsenal forward Kevin Campbell believes Kai Havertz is operating at a higher level than Emile Smith Rowe, with the latter struggling to get regular game time.

Havertz has largely struggled to impress fans after joining the Gunners from Chelsea this summer for £65 million. Being deployed as a midfielder rather than his traiditional forward position, the 24-year-old has looked short in confidence, scoring one goal and providing one assist in 12 appearances.

Even though the Germany international hasn't been at his best, he is still above Smith Rowe in manager Mikel Arteta's pecking order, along with Fabio Vieira.

Smith Rowe ascended the Arsenal academy between 2010 and 2018, making his senior debut for the club during the 2018-19 season. The 23-year-old impressed for Arsenal two years ago, netting 10 goals in 33 Premier League appearances.

Despite being touted as a future superstar alongside Bukayo Saka, Smith Rowe has only started one game in 18 months, partially due to injury and a loss in form. He has also been limited to just 135 minutes of action this season.

Campbell reckons that Smith Rowe has fallen behind Havertz due to his struggles for game time. He told The Highbury Squad (via HITC):

“Who is better, well, Havertz is, at the moment, because he is playing."

He added:

"We want Smith Rowe to be at that level, of course we do, that’s why he has to take his chance. It’s a tough school now. We aren’t just searching for a top-four place, now we are talking about winning trophies and being in the Champions Leagues etc… The levels have gone up."

Campbell concluded:

“No matter what they say, Kai Havertz has done it in the Champions League. Nobody can take it away from him. Not only has he played all the way through, but he has won it. Beating Man City. Yes, ESR is more dynamic than Havertz. But if you don’t show it. It’s tough!”

As per Tribal Football, Newcastle United are interested in signing Smith Rowe on a loan deal in the January transfer window. This could be the best move for both parties, given his recent struggles at Arsenal.

Kevin Campbell believes Arsenal should sell Emile Smith Rowe to sign Premier League duo

In the aforementioned interview, Kevin Campbell also backed Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to sell Emile Smith Rowe in order to bolster the Gunners' squad by signing Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto and Brentford forward Ivan Toney.

The Gunners are currently second in the Premier League table with 20 points from eight games, tied on points with league leaders Tottenham but down on goal difference. Moreover, they are unbeaten domestically and will be aiming to challenge for all possible trophies, including the UEFA Champions League.

Two stars who could massively improve Arsenal are Pedro Neto and Ivan Toney. The latter is suspended until January 17, 2024, due to gambling offenses but is reportedly keen on signing for the Gunners.

Campbell said (via HITC):

“For us to get Toney and Neto, would we sell ESR (Smith Rowe). I would have to. And that’s the key. I would have to because, I know the feeling and stuff, but we want to win now. He’s not going to go out on loan again, and rightfully so, because he is an established first-team player."