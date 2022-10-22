“The levers have served them for this season but not for the next year” – La Liga president Javier Tebas sends fresh warning to Barcelona 

La Liga president Javier Tebas has issued a fresh warning to Barcelona regarding their financial situation. Tebas has claimed that the Blaugrana will need to make further reductions to their wage bill ahead of next season.

The new Barcelona administration, led by president Joan Laporta, did well this summer to cope with the difficult financial conditions at the club. Due to mismanagement by the previous administration, the Catalan giants have struggled to manage their squad.

Even Lionel Messi's departure from the club last year was down to the club's financial struggles.

Barcelona activated economic levers to deal with their situation during the summer, which saw them sell off a percentage of the club’s TV rights and Barça Studios. This helped the Blaugrana register their new signings without breaching La Liga’s salary cap rules.

However, things could become tricky once again next season. Javier Tebas has stated that Barcelona dropping to the Europa League from the Champions League would be a further blow to the Catalan giants.

The La Liga president has insisted that the Blaugrana must reduce their wage bill to €500 million next season. Tebas said, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo:

"If they fall in the Champions League, they will have less income but they will stop paying bonuses. That will not change much. The levers have served them for this season but not for the next year."

"They have to reduce their salary mass, they cannot walk with more than €500 million. Because if not, next season we will meet the 1/4 rule for them again."

Barcelona readying themselves for cutting down their wage bill

As per Barca Universal, Barcelona have already started deliberating on how they can reduce their wage bill. The club's vice-president Eduard Romeu claimed that the Catalans are looking to reduce their wage bill to €500 million from €656 million by 2024.

Their wage bill will be significantly reduced by Antoine Griezmann's permanent move back to Atletico Madrid.

High-earning players like Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique could also move in the near future, which could boost the club's finances. Busquets' contract expires next summer while Gerard Pique has 18 months left on his deal.

The Catalan giants also owe the centre-back a large sum of money in deferred wage payments, which could complicate things.

