"The line is really thin in this sport and he has to learn" - Arteta sends message to Arsenal star after early substitution in UCL clash

Mikel Arteta has sent a message to Myles Lewis-Skelly after Arsenal’s 7-1 mauling of PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg on March 4. The teenager began the match but was withdrawn after just 35 minutes as Arteta elected against leaving him on to pick up a red card.

Lewis-Skelly, back in the side after serving a suspension, was booked early for a foul on Luuk de Jong and nearly got sent off for a foul on Richard Ledezma. Considering his disciplinary record - he has picked up two red cards in 2025 - Arteta decided to replace him with Riccardo Calafiori in the 35th minute.

About the decision afterwards, the Arsenal manager said to the press (via Metro):

"It was quite clear that we had a liability there with the yellow card and the next action. So it was a moment to not take any risk and learn from that experience and manage the game for so long especially with how important this competition is.

"So it is a lesson to learn for him for sure, we will support and help him but the line is really thin in this sport and he has to learn that. He is very intelligent, extremely demanding of himself. He is a professional and he has a great environment around him and he is here to learn as well."

Arsenal cruised to an easy victory despite the early substitution for Lewis-Skelly, as six players found the net, with captain Martin Odegaard scoring twice. The emphatic scoreline has all but ensured progression to the quarter-finals, where they could meet Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid.

Lewis-Skelly will now be hoping for a starting spot for Sunday’s Premier League clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford on March 9.

Arsenal prepare for Manchester United clash

Arsenal head to Old Trafford on March 9, looking to bolster their title challenge. After winning 7-1 in the UEFA Champions League at PSV, Mikel Arteta’s side will need to reignite their momentum in the Premier League after suffering two goalless outings.

They have also had to adapt their tactics after injuries to Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus. Midfielder Mikel Merino will be a mainstay in Arteta's attack, while the Gunners continue to rely on Ethan Nwaneri. They sit second in the standings, 13 points behind leaders Liverpool with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are sitting 14th, having won just one of their last five matches. Their problems have been compounded by injuries to Harry Maguire and Manuel Ugarte. Meanwhile, Ruben Amorim remains under pressure following a defeat in the FA Cup to Fulham.

