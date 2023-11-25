“The little saint who doesn’t get into trouble with anyone” - Real Madrid star Rodrygo’s father hits out at Lionel Messi after heated argument

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes' father, Eric, has called out Argentina captain Lionel Messi for his behaviour towards his son in their last meeting. Eric took to Instagram to speak up against Messi after his altercation with Rodrygo when Argentina faced Brazil at the Maracana.

Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier jn Brazil was marred by incidents off the pitch, most notably the one that took place at the start of the game. On noticing that Argentine fans were targeted by the Brazilian police with a baton charge before kick-off, Lionel Messi took his teammates off the pitch.

The Argentine players re-emerged minutes later after calm was restored in the stands, and the game kicked off. That did not sit too well with the Brazilian players, and Real Madrid forward Rodrygo confronted the 36-year-old captain of La Albiceleste and Rodrigo De Paul.

Words were exchanged between the duo, with Messi appearing to grab the Real Madrid man by the back of his neck to face him and speak. The image of the altercation was shared online on Instagram by Eric Goes, alongside another of Lionel Messi grabbing Uruguay's Mathias Olivera by the throat.

Goes Senior posted the pictures on his stories with a caption implying that Messi is not what he makes himself out to be.

“The little saint who doesn’t get into trouble with anyone.”

Messi had walked over when he saw the argument between Rodrygo and De Paul, with the Real Madrid man referring to them as cowards. The Argentina captain advised Rodrygo to shut his mouth and reminded him of his side's status as world champions.

Argentina went on to win the game 1-0 thanks, to a second half header from Nicolas Otamendi. They remain at the summit of the CONMEBOL standings with 15 points from six games, two clear of second-placed Uruguay.

Lionel Messi and Real Madrid: A love-hate relationship

Over the years, the quality shown by Lionel Messi has endeared him to many around the world. Thay, however, is not the case with many affiliated to Real Madrid due to Messi's Barcelona affiliations.

Messi was a constant thorn in the flesh of Los Blancos in his time in Spain, often performing at his best against them. He holds the record for most goals in El Clasico history, which, in itself, tells a story.

The rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo is something that has defined Lionel Messi's career. The posititon of Ronaldo among Los Blancos faithful is enough to sway their opinions on the diminutive Argentinean.