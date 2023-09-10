"The main architect, the flag bearer" - Inter Miami boss reacts to Lionel Messi's wondergoal for Argentina 

Inter Miami boss Gerardo 'Tata' Martino recently reacted to Lionel Messi's spectacular goal for Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ecuador.

Messi scored a stunning free-kick goal in the 78th minute of the game to register a 1-0 win for his country. Inter Miami, meanwhile, managed to register a 3-2 win against Kansas City in their captain's absence.

Speaking to the media following the MLS clash, Martino waxed lyrical about Messi's goal, saying (quotes transcribed from a video courtesy of Inter Miami):

"What he did, instead of a Miami or Hollywood movie, it's a Bueons Aires movie, the same old story. Another chapter, or a different movie, it's still exactly the same. With one jersey or another, it's been the same for 18 years."

Further speaking about Lionel Messi's role at Inter Miami, Martino said:

"And we are aware what's happening. And I believe here there's a standard or an emblem, which is Leo Messi. The main architect, the flag bearer of all of this is Leo Messi. And the rest, the coaching staff, including myself, align ourselves with it. And surely, we have enjoyed it so far."

"As we are currently enjoying, and if at one point, we have to accompany a moment that is not good, we will also do it if necessary," he added.

Will Lionel Messi play for Argentina against Bolivia?

Argentina are set to play their next FIFA World Cup qualifying clash against Bolivia at La Paz. Lionel Messi, though, came off before the end of the 90 during the 1-0 win against Ecuador.

Hence, there are fitness concerns about the 36-year-old. He has since undergone tests and they suggest that Messi doesn't have an injury. Any concrete news regarding his participation against Bolivia, however, is not yet known.

The clash against Bolivia has always proven to be a tricky one for La Albiceleste. The challenging situation at the altitudes of Bolivia is a hard one for a team. Hence, what decision Lionel Scaloni takes regarding his captain remains to be seen.