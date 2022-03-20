"The Man of the Match" - Gabby Agbonlahor says 28-year-old Arsenal star was 'immense' in win over Aston Villa

Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has heaped praise on Arsenal star Thomas Partey for his performance against the Villans in the Premier League.

The Gunners registered a 1-0 victory over Steven Gerrard's side at Villa Park on Saturday. The north London giants have now strengthened their place in fourth place in the table, extending their lead over Manchester United to four points.

Arsenal



🟣 0-1 🟡 (FT)



A 𝗺𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 three points in the hunt for top four!
🟣 0-1 🟡 (FT)

Bukayo Saka scored the only goal of the game, as well as Arsenal's 2000th Premier League goal. Apart from the England international, Gabriel Magalhaes and Bernd Leno also impressed for Mikel Arteta's side in Birmingham.

Agbonlahor, though, was particularly impressed with Arsenal midfielder Partey at Villa Park. The former Aston Villa forward feels the Ghana international was the best player on the pitch on Saturday afternoon. He said on BT Sport [via HITC]:

“Partey today was immense for me – the Man of the Match.”

It is worth noting that Partey was also named the fans' Man of the Match following Arsenal's 1-0 win against Aston Villa. The 28-year-old imposed himself in the center of the pitch for the Gunners, alongside Granit Xhaka.

Your Man of the Match...



@ThomasPartey22



How good was he yesterday, Gooners?



#AVLARS Your Man of the Match...@ThomasPartey22How good was he yesterday, Gooners? 🏆 Your Man of the Match...🙌 @ThomasPartey22😍 How good was he yesterday, Gooners?#AVLARS https://t.co/Wzm85ip9Aw

Partey had one shot on target against Gerrard's side on Saturday. The central midfielder also boasted a pass accuracy of 88.2 per cent, while providing one key pass on the afternoon.

The Ghanian took 60 touches and attempted two dribbles against the Birmingham outfit. He also won a header and made an interception, while making three tackles for Arteta's side.

Partey has been in fine form for the north London giants recently. The former Atletico Madrid midfielder has scored and assisted a goal each in his last six Premier League appearances for Arsenal.

Arsenal in the driving seat to secure top-four finish

The Gunners currently sit fourth in the Premier League table with 54 points from 28 matches. They enjoy a four-point lead over fifth-placed Manchester United, while West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur are both six points behind them.

It is worth noting that the Gunners have one game in hand when compared to Manchester United and West Ham. They will extend their lead over the Red Devils to eight points if they win their match in hand.

The north London giants have not finished in the top four of the Premier League since the 2015-16 season. However, Mikel Arteta appears to be on course to become the first manager since Arsene Wenger to help the team secure Champions League football.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer